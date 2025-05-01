Top Shampoos for Clean and Strong Hair

Shampoos are available in various formulations to suit different hair types and needs, such as moisturizing, volumizing, dandruff control, or color protection. Regular use helps maintain scalp hygiene and supports healthy hair growth, while specialized ingredients can target specific concerns like dryness, oiliness, or sensitivity.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This shampoo from L'Oréal Paris is specially designed for people struggling with oily scalps and dull, dehydrated hair. The formulation blends two powerful skincare-inspired ingredients—salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid—to deeply cleanse the scalp while hydrating the hair. It promises up to 72 hours of oil control and hydration, making it ideal for those who experience greasy roots but dry ends. The lightweight, transparent, and silicone-free formula ensures that the scalp feels fresh without stripping the hair of essential moisture.

Key Features:

Deep Scalp Cleansing: Salicylic acid helps to exfoliate the scalp, removing excess oil, dirt, and product buildup.

Long-Lasting Oil Control: Keeps the scalp fresh and oil-free for up to 72 hours.

May not be suitable for those with dry or sensitive scalps, as the purifying effect can feel intense.

Overuse on non-oily scalps might cause dryness or irritation.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Minimalist Bond Repair Shampoo is a science-backed, treatment-focused product that targets chemically damaged or weakened hair. It uses a proprietary complex of maleic acid and amino acids to repair broken hair bonds, strengthen strands, and reduce breakage. This formula is especially beneficial for hair that has been colored, bleached, straightened, or heat-styled regularly. It also contains nourishing ingredients like ceramides, vitamin B5, and vitamin E to improve texture and resilience over time.

Key Features:

Bond-Building Technology: Maleic acid helps reconstruct damaged hair bonds, restoring elasticity and strength.

Strengthens and Smooths: Reduces frizz and improves manageability for damaged or brittle hair.

Doesn’t target scalp issues like dandruff or oiliness, so may not suit everyone.

Requires consistent use over a few weeks to see visible improvements.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Herbal Essences' Bio:Renew line brings botanical science and hair care together. This particular shampoo is formulated with argan oil of Morocco, a natural ingredient renowned for its ability to repair and deeply moisturize dry and damaged hair. It also includes aloe and sea kelp to nourish and restore shine. Designed for both men and women, this shampoo focuses on repairing hair damage caused by environmental stressors, styling, and heat. With a rich lather and signature fragrance, it turns hair washing into a luxurious experience.

Key Features:

Natural Repair Agents: Argan oil restores moisture and strengthens brittle hair.

Antioxidant-Rich Formula: Helps defend against pollution and free radical damage.

The strong fragrance may not be ideal for people with scent sensitivities.

Might not address scalp issues such as oiliness or dandruff directly.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Plum’s Long & Healthy Shampoo is part of its clean beauty lineup and is crafted for those looking to grow their hair long and strong. Powered by hibiscus extract and plant-derived ceramides, it helps boost hair growth, prevent split ends, and maintain the hair’s natural moisture barrier. The gentle sulfate-free formula cleanses effectively without stripping essential oils, making it perfect for regular use. As with all Plum products, this shampoo is vegan, cruelty-free, and free of harmful chemicals.

Key Features:

Hibiscus Extract: Known for stimulating hair growth and conditioning the scalp.

Ceramides: Strengthen the hair shaft, seal moisture, and reduce damage.

Not a deep-cleansing shampoo, so may not suit oily or heavily styled hair.

Results are gradual and best seen with regular, long-term use.

Shampoo plays a vital role in maintaining scalp hygiene, hair health, and overall hair appearance. With a wide range of formulations available today, choosing the right shampoo depends largely on individual hair needs—whether it's controlling oil, repairing damage, promoting growth, or simply providing daily nourishment. Ingredients like salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, argan oil, ceramides, and botanical extracts offer targeted benefits, from deep cleansing to bond repair and hydration. During the Myntra Fashion Carnival Sale, these shampoos are available at discounted prices, making it an opportune time to invest in quality hair care products. Whether you're looking to hydrate, repair, or control hair fall, there's a shampoo to meet your needs.​

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.