Top Skincare Essentials to Shop During Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)

Healthy, glowing skin starts with the right routine—and now is the perfect time to restock your skincare shelf. With the Myntra Grand Festive Days running from 23rd to 27th July 2025, you can grab must-have skincare products at exciting prices. Whether you’re new to skincare or already follow a solid routine, this sale is your chance to upgrade without spending too much. From serums and sunscreens to moisturizers and lip balms, Myntra’s selection includes top-rated products that are gentle, effective, and made for everyday use. Explore dermatologist-approved picks that target common concerns like dark spots, dryness, and sun damage—all in easy-to-use, skin-friendly formulas. Here are four trusted products you’ll want to add to your cart before the deals are gone.

This powerful face serum is designed to reduce dark spots, dullness, and uneven skin tone. With 2% kojic acid, it helps fade pigmentation, while 1% niacinamide improves skin brightness and balances oil. The texture is lightweight, so it absorbs quickly and works well under moisturizers and sunscreen.

Key Features:

Kojic acid targets dark spots and discoloration

Niacinamide brightens and balances the skin

Fragrance-free and safe for daily AM/PM use

Suitable for oily, dry, and combination skin

May cause slight tingling on sensitive skin

Known for its gentle formula, this moisturizer is perfect for everyday use. It hydrates deeply without feeling sticky and is enriched with niacinamide and panthenol, which help protect the skin’s barrier and calm any redness. It’s ideal for the face and body and works for all skin types.

Key Features:

Lightweight and non-greasy

Strengthens and soothes skin with niacinamide and panthenol

Non-comedogenic and fragrance-free

Suitable for sensitive and acne-prone skin

May not be rich enough for very dry skin

This SPF 50+ sunscreen gives strong protection from sun damage while keeping your skin cool and fresh. It has watermelon extract for a refreshing feel and hyaluronic acid for hydration. The formula leaves no white cast and is perfect for daily use, even under makeup.

Key Features:

Broad-spectrum SPF 50+ PA++++ protection

Cooling watermelon and hydrating hyaluronic acid

No white cast or greasy feel

Works well under makeup

Requires reapplication after long sun exposure

This fruity lip balm is a daily must-have. It’s packed with strawberry seed oil and natural antioxidants to keep lips soft, shiny, and smooth. It adds a soft pink tint while keeping your lips moisturized all day. Easy to carry, it’s perfect for quick touch-ups anytime.

Key Features:

Natural oils nourish and soften lips

Light pink tint with a fruity scent

Free from petroleum and silicones

Travel-friendly for daily use

Tint may fade after eating or drinking

Your skincare routine doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. With these easy-to-use products you can take care of your skin every day without any fuss. From brightening dark spots and locking in moisture to shielding your skin from UV rays and keeping lips soft, these essentials cover all the basics. The Myntra Grand Festive Days , live from 23rd to 27th July 2025, is the ideal time to save big while stocking up on products your skin will love. So don’t wait—shop your favourites now and enjoy simple, effective skincare at amazing prices.

