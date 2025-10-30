Top Skincare Serums To Buy During Myntra’s Trend Sale (25th–30th October)

A proper skincare serum can make a change in your routine by addressing dark spots, dullness and early signs of ageing. No matter the results you want in your skin: brighter, smoother, or more moist, the appropriate serum can be the key to it. As the Trend Sale organized by Myntra is running on 25 th -30 th October, it is high time to buy high quality skincare at unbelievable rates. These are the best-selling serums that get you visible results and take your beauty to the next level with minimal effort.

Minimalist Retinal Face Serum

This advanced retinal serum will work to get you a smoother and youthful-looking skin. It is a small-scale form of anti-ageing with a soft but efficient process implemented to decrease the lines on the skin and enhance the skin texture as well.

Key Features:

Powerful 0.1% retinal formula that targets early signs of ageing

Lightweight texture that absorbs easily into the skin

Blended with soothing ingredients for minimal irritation

Improves skin tone and enhances radiance with regular use

May cause mild sensitivity if overused without sun protection

L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Face Serum

Lighten uneven skin with this effective serum with glycolic acid and niacinamide. It aids in dissolving dark spots, acne scars and pigmentation to give a smooth radiant skin.

Key Features:

Contains glycolic acid and niacinamide to reduce dark spots

Improves uneven tone and boosts natural glow

Lightweight, fast-absorbing texture suitable for daily use

Clinically proven to show visible results with regular application

Requires consistent use for best results

MCaffeine Dark Circle Reduction Combo

Re-open weary eyes with this caffeine-rich and vitamin-E-infused refreshing mixture. it operates to cool the swelling and brighten dark circles so that one looks more alert and refreshed.

Key Features:

Infused with pure coffee and caffeine for under-eye brightness

Hydrating ingredients help nourish and smooth the delicate area

Reduces puffiness and improves dark circles with regular use

Easy to include in both morning and night routines

Results may vary based on skin type and sleep habits

L’Oreal Paris Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum

It is an advanced serum that is highly concentrated in glycolic acid, niacinamide, and Vitamin CG, and will help loosen and lighten your under-eye space. The cooler applicator gives it a cool feeling, and the dark circles and fatigue are minimized.

Key Features:

Targets under-eye darkness with glycolic acid and brightening actives

Triple bead applicator helps depuff and massage the area

Suitable for sensitive skin with consistent use

Lightweight texture layers well under makeup

May take time to show visible improvement

The correct skincare serum can help to make your everyday routine more productive and satisfying. Anti-ageing formula, brightening and under-eye treatments are all included, and serums will offer solutions to various skin issues but in a light touch. As the Trend Sale of Myntra takes place between 25th and 30th October, it is high time to refresh your skincare stock and get huge discounts on the familiar recipes. Invest in what works and use on a regular basis and see yourself glowing, smooth and healthier-looking skin each and every day.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.