Top Sleeping Masks to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025
The Myntra End of Reason Sale is an excellent opportunity to upgrade your nighttime skincare routine with deeply nourishing night face masks at discounted prices. These overnight treatments are designed to work while you sleep, targeting concerns like dryness, dullness, uneven texture, and fatigue.
Packed with powerful ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and botanical extracts, night masks help repair and rejuvenate the skin overnight, leaving it soft, plump, and glowing by morning. With deals offering up to 60–70% off, it’s the perfect time to invest in intensive skin repair solutions that fit all skin types and budgets.
1. LANEIGE – Water Sleeping Mask EX for Brightening & Hydrating Skin
Image Source: Myntra.com
This iconic Water Sleeping Mask from LANEIGE is an advanced overnight gel mask that hydrates, soothes, and revitalizes tired skin. Ideal for dull or dehydrated skin, it delivers moisture with Sleep-Tox™ technology and probiotic-derived ingredients, ensuring you wake up to visibly fresher, brighter skin.
Key Features:
- Hydro-ionized mineral water and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration
- Lightweight gel texture, non-sticky
- Works overnight to replenish moisture barrier
- Calming scent promotes restful sleep
- Suitable for all skin types, especially dry and dull
Cons:
- Premium price point
- May not suit extremely oily skin
- Jar packaging requires finger/spatula use
2. belif – White Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask
Image Source: Myntra.com
The White Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask by belif is a refreshing overnight mask designed to brighten and intensely moisturize the skin. Formulated with herbal extracts and vitamin C derivatives, it targets dullness and promotes even-toned, dewy skin.
Key Features:
- Gel-cream hybrid texture for fast absorption
- Brightens complexion and improves skin clarity
- Herbal ingredients like Lady’s Mantle for antioxidant benefits
- Leaves skin soft, supple, and radiant
- Suitable for normal to dry skin types
Cons:
- Not highly effective on deep pigmentation
- May cause mild sensitivity for very reactive skin
- Slightly expensive for daily use
3. Mamaearth – Vitamin C Sustainable Sleeping Mask For Skin Illumination
Image Source: Myntra.com
This Vitamin C Sleeping Mask offers a clean and sustainable skincare solution. Infused with Vitamin C and aloe vera, it promotes skin brightness and collagen production while being gentle enough for daily overnight use.
Key Features:
- Vitamin C targets dark spots and dullness
- Aloe vera and niacinamide for soothing and hydration
- Non-toxic, paraben- and silicone-free
- Environmentally sustainable packaging
- Ideal for sensitive and combination skin types
Cons:
- Results may take longer to appear
- Texture may feel slightly sticky on oily skin
- Fragrance might be strong for some users
4. ENN – After 9 Skin Repairing Sleeping Mask for Overnight Glow, Hydration & Plumpness
Image Source: Myntra.com
ENN’s After 9 Sleeping Mask is a luxurious overnight treatment enriched with plant-based oils, collagen boosters, and hydrating agents. It focuses on repairing skin overnight, giving a refreshed, plump, and luminous look by morning.
Key Features:
- Combats signs of fatigue and dullness
- Enriched with natural oils and antioxidants
- Deeply nourishes and improves skin elasticity
- Promotes skin repair and glow overnight
- Clean beauty, paraben and sulfate-free
Cons:
- Thicker texture may not suit acne-prone skin
- Requires consistent use for visible effects
- Not travel-friendly due to glass packaging
The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the ideal time to upgrade your nighttime skincare with powerful sleeping masks that deliver visible results by morning. Whether you need deep hydration, brightening, skin repair, or an overall glow boost, this curated range—from lightweight gels to nourishing creams—caters to every skin type and concern. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, and natural oils, these overnight treatments rejuvenate tired skin while you rest. Plus, with discounts of up to 70%, investing in your skin has never been more affordable—or more rewarding.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
