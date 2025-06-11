Top Sleeping Masks to Buy During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

Packed with powerful ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and botanical extracts, night masks help repair and rejuvenate the skin overnight, leaving it soft, plump, and glowing by morning. With deals offering up to 60–70% off, it’s the perfect time to invest in intensive skin repair solutions that fit all skin types and budgets.

This iconic Water Sleeping Mask from LANEIGE is an advanced overnight gel mask that hydrates, soothes, and revitalizes tired skin. Ideal for dull or dehydrated skin, it delivers moisture with Sleep-Tox™ technology and probiotic-derived ingredients, ensuring you wake up to visibly fresher, brighter skin.

Key Features:

Hydro-ionized mineral water and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration

Lightweight gel texture, non-sticky

Works overnight to replenish moisture barrier

Calming scent promotes restful sleep

Suitable for all skin types, especially dry and dull

Cons:

Premium price point

May not suit extremely oily skin

Jar packaging requires finger/spatula use

The White Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask by belif is a refreshing overnight mask designed to brighten and intensely moisturize the skin. Formulated with herbal extracts and vitamin C derivatives, it targets dullness and promotes even-toned, dewy skin.

Key Features:

Gel-cream hybrid texture for fast absorption

Brightens complexion and improves skin clarity

Herbal ingredients like Lady’s Mantle for antioxidant benefits

Leaves skin soft, supple, and radiant

Suitable for normal to dry skin types

Cons:

Not highly effective on deep pigmentation

May cause mild sensitivity for very reactive skin

Slightly expensive for daily use

This Vitamin C Sleeping Mask offers a clean and sustainable skincare solution. Infused with Vitamin C and aloe vera, it promotes skin brightness and collagen production while being gentle enough for daily overnight use.

Key Features:

Vitamin C targets dark spots and dullness

Aloe vera and niacinamide for soothing and hydration

Non-toxic, paraben- and silicone-free

Environmentally sustainable packaging

Ideal for sensitive and combination skin types

Cons:

Results may take longer to appear

Texture may feel slightly sticky on oily skin

Fragrance might be strong for some users

ENN’s After 9 Sleeping Mask is a luxurious overnight treatment enriched with plant-based oils, collagen boosters, and hydrating agents. It focuses on repairing skin overnight, giving a refreshed, plump, and luminous look by morning.

Key Features:

Combats signs of fatigue and dullness

Enriched with natural oils and antioxidants

Deeply nourishes and improves skin elasticity

Promotes skin repair and glow overnight

Clean beauty, paraben and sulfate-free

Cons:

Thicker texture may not suit acne-prone skin

Requires consistent use for visible effects

Not travel-friendly due to glass packaging

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is the ideal time to upgrade your nighttime skincare with powerful sleeping masks that deliver visible results by morning. Whether you need deep hydration, brightening, skin repair, or an overall glow boost, this curated range—from lightweight gels to nourishing creams—caters to every skin type and concern. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, and natural oils, these overnight treatments rejuvenate tired skin while you rest. Plus, with discounts of up to 70%, investing in your skin has never been more affordable—or more rewarding.

