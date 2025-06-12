Top Vitamin C and Niacinamide Serums on Flipkart to Brighten, Correct & Glow

If you are in search of the best glow-up item, Flipkart is the last destination to look for top-quality skincare products at affordable prices. With an abundance of dermatologist-recommended serums that target dullness, pigmentation, acne marks, and uneven tone, Flipkart gives you the top-rated skincare brands that bring remarkable results. Regardless of your skin type - acne, dark spots, or pimple blemishes - these serums are your miracle worker for healthy, even-toned, and glowing skin. Check out these best-sellers in Vitamin C and Niacinamide serums that are currently trending on Flipkart to boost your skincare routine!

This Pilgrim face serum has 10% Vitamin C and is specifically designed for oily skin. It's perfect for men and women who want fresher and brighter-looking complexions. Popular for its antioxidant remedy, this serum combats dullness and enhances skin texture. The serum lightens pigmentation and moisturizes without the greasy after-feel.

Key Features:

Has 10% Vitamin C for a glow

Ideal for acne and oily skin

Paraben and cruelty-free formula

Light and fast-absorbing texture

Enhances glow and smoothes complexion

Does not provide adequate hydration to dry or scaly skin types.

Derma Co 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum is a professional blend of Kojic Acid, Alpha Arbutin, and Niacinamide. It fits every skin type and reduces dark spots, acne marks, and pigmentation. Dermatologist developed formula: This particular formula improves the overall complexion of your skin and gives you that even-toned look you always desired.

Key Features:

Blends Kojic Acid & 1% Alpha Arbutin

Decreases dark spots and pigmentation

For all skin types

Visible results with regular use

Dermatologist-formulated formula

Gentle, pleasant fragrance that can be unsuitable for fragrance-sensitive consumers.

Deconstruct's 10% Vitamin C serum is an intense treatment for lightening dark spots and evening out complexion. It contains a highly stabilized Vitamin C formula along with soothing skin constituents. Perfect for newbies and veterans in skincare, the serum restores radiance and brightens without irritating the skin.

Key Features:

Intense 10% Vitamin C for brightening

Even's complexion and lightens blacken

Non-greasy, lightweight texture

Suitable for daily use

Transparent, uncomplicated formula

It can take time to show results on dark blemishes.

Minimalist Niacinamide serum is a single-step product for acne marks and blemish problems. Containing 10% Niacinamide and Zinc, it regulates sebum, tightens pores, and firms the skin barrier. Its non-irritating, gentle consistency makes it acceptable for oily and blemish skin.

Key Features:

10% Niacinamide with Zinc

Fades acne marks and spots

Regulates oil

Clean, no-scent formula

Safe to use daily

It may feel slightly tacky on application.

With these amazing serums on Flipkart, you can get the glow that's long been your fantasy without ever having to step out of the comfort of your home. Whether combating blackness, dryness, or uneven tone, all the items outlined above possess some advantage aimed at healing numerous skin afflictions. From Pilgrim's anti-oxidant pack to Derma Co's pigment-fading mixture, from Deconstruct's vitamin-infused radiance to Minimalist's barrier-building formula, there is a serum in store for you. Skincare made affordable and accessible by Flipkart with fast delivery and authentic brands. Give your skincare shelf a makeover today with any of these face serums and let your skin do the talking.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.