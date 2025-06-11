Top Women’s Co-ord Sets to Shop During Myntra End of Reason Sale 2025

Whether you prefer comfy loungewear, sleek party sets, or ethnic-inspired coordinates, brands are offering massive discounts of up to 70–80%. Available in a variety of fabrics, prints, and fits, co-ord sets are the ultimate style solution for modern women who want convenience without compromising on fashion.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This Sangria co-ord set features a beautifully crafted Kantha work shirt paired with matching trousers, all in breathable pure cotton. The set has a traditional feel with contemporary tailoring, making it ideal for ethnic day events or casual festive outings.

Key Features:

Made from 100% pure cotton – breathable and skin-friendly

Shirt collar with Kantha stitch detailing for an ethnic touch

Full sleeves and straight-leg trousers for balanced styling

Self-design and prints add subtle texture

Ideal for day events, small gatherings, or semi-ethnic office wear

Cons:

Fabric may wrinkle easily due to cotton

Light shades might be slightly sheer

May need delicate wash to preserve embroidery

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Claura floral printed co-ord set is a soft, feminine option crafted for comfort and ease. With its relaxed silhouette and light floral patterns, it’s perfect for lounging, brunches, or relaxed weekend looks.

Key Features:

Lightweight material, great for everyday or casual wear

All-over floral print adds a refreshing vibe

Relaxed fit with button-down shirt and elasticated trousers

Easy to style together or as separates

Suitable for travel, casual errands, or laid-back days

Cons:

Not suitable for formal or festive events

May lose print vibrancy after multiple washes

Fabric may not offer much structure

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Zolo Label co-ord set delivers a premium aesthetic with fine floral embroidery on a tailored shirt and trousers. It strikes a perfect balance between modern minimalism and detailed craftsmanship—ideal for brunches, festive get-togethers, or even low-key celebrations.

Key Features:

Elegant embroidery for a polished look

Structured silhouette with straight-cut trousers

Perfect for semi-formal or festive wear

Neutral tones make it versatile to accessorize

Shirt can be styled separately as a statement piece

Cons:

Embroidery may require hand wash or dry clean

Slightly higher price point than printed sets

May feel formal for daily or loungewear use

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Anouk co-ord set blends ethnic charm with modern tailoring. The embroidered top pairs beautifully with the tapered trousers, offering a look that’s equally suitable for work, festive days, or small gatherings.

Key Features:

Ethnic embroidery on a soft base fabric

Tailored trousers with a tapered fit for comfort and elegance

Great for festive events, casual office days, or traditional wear

Neutral and pastel tones allow versatile accessorizing

Modest yet stylish silhouette

Cons:

Embroidery may catch if not handled carefully

Might require gentle washing or dry cleaning

May not appeal to those preferring bold prints or colors

The Myntra End of Reason Sale is your go-to chance to embrace the effortless charm of women’s co-ord sets—offering style, comfort, and convenience in one go. Whether you're drawn to the ethnic finesse of Sangria and Anouk, the playful prints of Claura, or the refined embroidery of Zolo Label, these sets cater to everything from relaxed weekends to festive gatherings. With up to 70–80% off, now is the perfect time to invest in coordinated outfits that can be styled together or separately, delivering maximum fashion impact with minimum effort. A smart, versatile wardrobe update—without stretching your budget!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.