Trendy mascara: Nail Your Everyday Glam With Myntra End Of Reason Sale

Beautiful charismatic eyes hold an aura for itself, shine and stand out from the crowd, making a difference to all your everyday makeup looks. Experiment your eye looks with these trendy and high quality mascara providing intense black pigment and long lasting effect with Myntra end of reason sale.

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara - Very Black is a very popular mascara famous for its long lasting and lash lengthening effect; it lasts for about 24 hours. It’s smudge proof and gives the perfect long lashes effect without clumping and smudging. Grab today's most trendy mascara that’s not only very black but also glossy. Give your lashes a chance to shine and rock all your makeup looks without worrying.

Key features

Long lasting formula for your your everyday glam

Gives a perfect long lashes effect without having to reapply again

Waterproof and smudgeproof all day long without giving dark under eye effect

Might not work if you want a more volumizing lash effect

Maybelline New York Colossal Volume Express Waterproof Mascara gives the perfect dramatic lashes look, a stroke is all you need to go from basic to absolute galm. Looking for a dark heavy lashes Maybelline New York Colossal Volume Express Waterproof Mascara is all you need,

Key features

Clump free lashes, layer it as much as you want.

Voluminous lashes effect.

Highly pigmented, make your lashes darker than ever.

Doesn’t last as long—reapplication may be needed.

A voluminous waterproof Mascara which is truly one of a kind and also that's paraben free, Alcohol free, dermatologically tested and cruelty free. A mascara that stands for its words giving long lashes and voluminous lashes. Perfect for all the sensitive girls looking for a mascara that truly works for you without worrying about the damaging of lashes. A voluminous waterproof Mascara which is truly one of a kind.

Key features

Waterproof thickening Long Lash Mascara.

Paraben free, alcohol free, dermatologically tested and cruelty free.

Works perfectly even in a humid weather

May leave black cast under eye if not washed properly

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara comes with a soft fiber brush that works perfectly for all skin types without worrying about the lash damage. Matte effect for all your everyday looks, it’s new and advanced packshot makes it perfect for all the voluminous and long lasting lash looks. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara gives the perfect matte look you have been searching for.

Key features

Comes with a soft fiber brush

Suitable for sensitive eyes

Gives matte finish

Hard to wash off

These mascara works not only for all your everyday makeup but also when you want to try out a dramatic look that lasts all day, a versatile range of mascara. Outshine, standup, make a difference. Myntra provides a wide range of mascara meant just for you and this end of reason sale buy your favourite products under budget. Enhance your beautiful eyes without worrying about the damage. Pick the one that feels just right for you. From glossy to matte, volume to lengthening, smudge proof, paraben free, for sensitivity, take your lashes to paradise and play with your makeup looks everyday.

