Turn Your Lipstick into a Must-Have Liquid Blush

Liquid lipsticks offer rich pigmentation, long-lasting wear, and a smooth matte finish that enhances every makeup look. With intense color payoff and transfer-resistant formulas, they have become a daily essential for many. Myntra brings a wide range of liquid lipsticks in flattering shades, from bold reds to everyday nudes. Whether you're after a dramatic statement or subtle sophistication, these lipsticks suit every occasion and skin tone. Explore Myntra’s beauty section to upgrade your lipstick game.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This L’Oréal matte lipstick delivers bold, fade-resistant color in a lightweight feel that lasts all day. It's a go-to for high-impact lips that stay sharp, stylish, and vibrant without constant touch-ups.

Key features:

Intensely pigmented formula provides rich color in a single, even swipe

Matte finish sets quickly and resists smudging, feathering, or fading for hours

Lightweight feel keeps lips comfortable for long wear without dryness or tightness

Precise applicator allows controlled application even around edges and contours

Color may slightly deepen after drying, depending on your natural lip tone

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This long-wear liquid lipstick from Sugar packs serious pigment with a plush matte finish. Talitha’s deep rose tone brings elegance to day or night looks without effort or fuss.

Key features:

Creamy formula glides smoothly and dries to a soft, velvety matte finish

Bold color payoff makes lips stand out without layering multiple coats

Non-drying formula infused with nourishing ingredients to prevent flaking or discomfort

Stays put through meals, meetings, and long commutes without bleeding or fading

May slightly transfer if applied over lip balm or gloss

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This cult-favorite matte from Huda Beauty is as comfortable as it is glamorous, offering full coverage that doesn’t crack or dry out. Bombshell is a universally flattering nude with warmth and edge that suits most complexions.

Key features:

Ultra-thin formula feels weightless and flexible even after full-day wear

Transfer-proof finish stays intact without reapplying or smudging throughout the day

Nude-pink shade flatters a wide range of skin tones effortlessly

Hydrating formula keeps lips from tightening or peeling even in dry weather

May need micellar or oil-based remover due to staying power

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This Maybelline matte ink gives long-lasting, intense pigment that holds up to just about anything. Founder is a bold berry tone that adds drama and richness without losing comfort or control.

Key features:

Ink-like formula delivers saturated color that lasts up to 16 hours of wear

Unique arrow applicator allows smooth, precise application in one stroke

Smudge- and transfer-resistant finish stays through eating and drinking easily

Bold berry shade works well for both evening looks and statement daytime wear

Can feel slightly sticky before fully drying on the lips

Liquid lipsticks combine impact and endurance in one swipe. Myntra’s collection features hydrating, non-sticky formulas that stay intact through long hours. With options that glide smoothly and deliver a velvety finish, these lipsticks elevate your beauty routine with minimal effort. Add them to your collection for fuss-free glam that lasts from morning to evening. Find your signature shade on Myntra today.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

