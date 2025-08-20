Turn Your Lipstick into a Must-Have Liquid Blush
Liquid lipsticks deliver color-rich, matte finishes, and they can also be used as a liquid blush for a light tint on the cheeks. Myntra’s collection includes long-lasting shades suited for all styles and skin tones.
Liquid lipsticks offer rich pigmentation, long-lasting wear, and a smooth matte finish that enhances every makeup look. With intense color payoff and transfer-resistant formulas, they have become a daily essential for many. Myntra brings a wide range of liquid lipsticks in flattering shades, from bold reds to everyday nudes. Whether you're after a dramatic statement or subtle sophistication, these lipsticks suit every occasion and skin tone. Explore Myntra’s beauty section to upgrade your lipstick game.
L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
This L’Oréal matte lipstick delivers bold, fade-resistant color in a lightweight feel that lasts all day. It's a go-to for high-impact lips that stay sharp, stylish, and vibrant without constant touch-ups.
Key features:
- Intensely pigmented formula provides rich color in a single, even swipe
- Matte finish sets quickly and resists smudging, feathering, or fading for hours
- Lightweight feel keeps lips comfortable for long wear without dryness or tightness
- Precise applicator allows controlled application even around edges and contours
- Color may slightly deepen after drying, depending on your natural lip tone
Sugar Mettle Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
This long-wear liquid lipstick from Sugar packs serious pigment with a plush matte finish. Talitha’s deep rose tone brings elegance to day or night looks without effort or fuss.
Key features:
- Creamy formula glides smoothly and dries to a soft, velvety matte finish
- Bold color payoff makes lips stand out without layering multiple coats
- Non-drying formula infused with nourishing ingredients to prevent flaking or discomfort
- Stays put through meals, meetings, and long commutes without bleeding or fading
- May slightly transfer if applied over lip balm or gloss
Huda Beauty Liquid Matte Ultra-Comfort Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
This cult-favorite matte from Huda Beauty is as comfortable as it is glamorous, offering full coverage that doesn’t crack or dry out. Bombshell is a universally flattering nude with warmth and edge that suits most complexions.
Key features:
- Ultra-thin formula feels weightless and flexible even after full-day wear
- Transfer-proof finish stays intact without reapplying or smudging throughout the day
- Nude-pink shade flatters a wide range of skin tones effortlessly
- Hydrating formula keeps lips from tightening or peeling even in dry weather
- May need micellar or oil-based remover due to staying power
Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
Image Source: Myntra.com
This Maybelline matte ink gives long-lasting, intense pigment that holds up to just about anything. Founder is a bold berry tone that adds drama and richness without losing comfort or control.
Key features:
- Ink-like formula delivers saturated color that lasts up to 16 hours of wear
- Unique arrow applicator allows smooth, precise application in one stroke
- Smudge- and transfer-resistant finish stays through eating and drinking easily
- Bold berry shade works well for both evening looks and statement daytime wear
- Can feel slightly sticky before fully drying on the lips
Liquid lipsticks combine impact and endurance in one swipe. Myntra’s collection features hydrating, non-sticky formulas that stay intact through long hours. With options that glide smoothly and deliver a velvety finish, these lipsticks elevate your beauty routine with minimal effort. Add them to your collection for fuss-free glam that lasts from morning to evening. Find your signature shade on Myntra today.
