Types Of Highlighters You Should Try For A Soft, Radiant Glow
Explore four different types of highlighters like powder, cream, stick, and liquid, each designed to create a unique glow. Discover your ideal formula and shop them now from Myntra.
The highlighters are diverse in their shape and form and each one produces a different type of radiance- be it natural or clearly defined glancingness. Are you inclined to liquid dewiness, creamy concoctions, or glare-catching powders? There is a formula that suits your beat. The variety of these alternatives enables easy search, what fits you, your skin, habits, and personal preferences. Take a look at each of these carefully selected highlighters and have the one that calls to you exclusively via Myntra with your next beauty fix.
Maybelline Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter
This metallic highlighter from Maybelline adds a radiant touch without stealing the spotlight. It’s the kind of glow you can control depending on your mood and moment.
Key Features:
- It reflective finish that brings warmth and light to the skin
- It blends easily across cheekbones, brow bones and nose
- It is ideal for medium to deeper skin tones
- It has a buildable formula for both subtle and intense highlights
- However, it may draw attention to textured areas if overapplied
Swiss Beauty Drop And Glow Liquid Highlighter
A lightweight liquid formula that gives skin a soft, natural dew with every drop. Perfect for those who prefer a glow that feels like skin and looks effortless.
Key Features:
- The liquid texture that melts into skin for a lit-from-within glow
- It can be mixed with foundation or worn alone
- It is non-greasy and comfortable for daily wear
- It has dropper packaging that makes application easy and precise
- However, it may fade faster on oily skin types
Paese Glow Kissed Creamy Highlighter
This creamy highlighter glides on like silk and catches light in all the right places. If you're into soft glam with just enough glow, this is worth trying.
Key Features:
- It has a cream formula that feels smooth and hydrating
- It leaves a natural glow with a slightly dewy finish
- It blends effortlessly over base or bare skin
- This works well for dry or normal skin textures
- However, it might feel too creamy in humid weather
Kiro Wonder Wand Multi Stick Highlighter
This multi-use highlighter stick brings glow on the go, making touch-ups feel seamless. It's a thoughtful choice if you love minimal routines with maximum payoff.
Key Features:
- It has a stick form that glides on without tugging
- It can be used for cheeks, eyes, and even lips
- It is a clean, vegan formulation with skin-loving ingredients
- It gives a soft glow that stays through the day
- However, it may need layering for a stronger highlight effect
Everybody glows differently and what makeup feels good on your face is a personal preference, so the right highlighter is your choice. These types are versatile and can be matched with any kind of mood, whether you want something you can mix and go or layer to pack a punch. The important thing is the fact the product does not lie on the skin but functions with it. When you know any of these are what you might have been seeking, then they are all available in variety on Myntra and ready to use in your way.
