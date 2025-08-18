Types Of Highlighters You Should Try For A Soft, Radiant Glow

The highlighters are diverse in their shape and form and each one produces a different type of radiance- be it natural or clearly defined glancingness. Are you inclined to liquid dewiness, creamy concoctions, or glare-catching powders? There is a formula that suits your beat. The variety of these alternatives enables easy search, what fits you, your skin, habits, and personal preferences. Take a look at each of these carefully selected highlighters and have the one that calls to you exclusively via Myntra with your next beauty fix.

This metallic highlighter from Maybelline adds a radiant touch without stealing the spotlight. It’s the kind of glow you can control depending on your mood and moment.

Key Features:

It reflective finish that brings warmth and light to the skin

It blends easily across cheekbones, brow bones and nose

It is ideal for medium to deeper skin tones

It has a buildable formula for both subtle and intense highlights

However, it may draw attention to textured areas if overapplied

A lightweight liquid formula that gives skin a soft, natural dew with every drop. Perfect for those who prefer a glow that feels like skin and looks effortless.

Key Features:

The liquid texture that melts into skin for a lit-from-within glow

It can be mixed with foundation or worn alone

It is non-greasy and comfortable for daily wear

It has dropper packaging that makes application easy and precise

However, it may fade faster on oily skin types

This creamy highlighter glides on like silk and catches light in all the right places. If you're into soft glam with just enough glow, this is worth trying.

Key Features:

It has a cream formula that feels smooth and hydrating

It leaves a natural glow with a slightly dewy finish

It blends effortlessly over base or bare skin

This works well for dry or normal skin textures

However, it might feel too creamy in humid weather

This multi-use highlighter stick brings glow on the go, making touch-ups feel seamless. It's a thoughtful choice if you love minimal routines with maximum payoff.

Key Features:

It has a stick form that glides on without tugging

It can be used for cheeks, eyes, and even lips

It is a clean, vegan formulation with skin-loving ingredients

It gives a soft glow that stays through the day

However, it may need layering for a stronger highlight effect

Everybody glows differently and what makeup feels good on your face is a personal preference, so the right highlighter is your choice. These types are versatile and can be matched with any kind of mood, whether you want something you can mix and go or layer to pack a punch. The important thing is the fact the product does not lie on the skin but functions with it. When you know any of these are what you might have been seeking, then they are all available in variety on Myntra and ready to use in your way.

