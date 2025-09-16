Ultra-Hydrating & Skin-Nourishing Face Mask

Give your skin the care it deserves. Whether you're looking to hydrate, detox, brighten, or simply unwind, our face masks deliver targeted treatments with spa-like results. It’s more than skincare it’s self-care, made simple.

FoxTale The Stunner Skin Radiance Mask is a rich clay-based brightening treatment that cleanses and moisturizes. It uses age-old cleansing methods to provide good-looking skin.

Key Features:

Brightens and eliminates dullness/tan

Cleanses pores and eliminates blackheads

Non-drying, moisturizing finish

Gentle, effective texture

Irritation potential in sensitive or dry skin

This green clay mask has a potent blend of salicylic acid, French green clay, and soothing botanicals like matcha tea, neem, tamanu, and cica. It's designed to cleanse the skin, unclog pores.With French green clay, matcha tea and salicylic acid, it fights breakouts, absorbs excess oil, and draws out deep impurities.

Key features:

Cooling Sensation:A soothing, cooling effect upon application, providing relief to irritated or inflamed skin.

Oil Control:The green clay component helps absorb excess oil, making it suitable for oily and combination skin types.

Soothing Sensation:Users have reported a cooling effect upon application, providing a refreshing and calming experience.

Improved Skin TextureRegular use may lead to smoother skin with reduced pores, enhancing overall complexion.

Fragrance May Be Overpowering for Some

This is a skin care product that targets most of the common skin issues including tanning, clogged pores, and imbalance in skin tone. It fuses the stimulating effects of coffee with deep pore cleansing advantages.With its cookie‑cream scent, this mask delivers both a sensory treat and effective skin care.

Key Features:

Dual Exfoliation Power: effectively exfoliate the skin, unclog pores, and reduce blackheads.

Tan Removal & Brightening:Infused with coffee and clay, it helps in removing tan and brightening the complexion.

Pleasant Fragrance:The mask has a delightful cookie & cream scent, enhancing the overall skincare experience.

Suitable for Oily & Combination Skin:Its formulation is particularly beneficial for oily and combination skin types.

May Not Suit Sensitive Skin:May be too harsh for sensitive skin, potentially causing irritation.

Blend of traditional Ubtan goodness and modern skincare science. Enriched with turmeric, saffron, and lentils, this mask works to soften discoloration, fade tan and sun spots, and boost skin luminosity—all while staying rooted in natural Ayurveda.

Keyl Features:

Deep Tan Removal:Formulated to effectively reduce sun-induced tan.

Hydration and Nourishment:It helps in moisturizing the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Improved Skin Elasticity:Reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

:Suitable for All Skin Types:Generally formulated to be gentle, making it appropriate for various skin types.

Dehydration:Certain masks, can cause dryness or dehydration of the skin, especially if left on for extended periods.

Reveal your skin's natural glow with our Hydrating & Nourishing Mask — a self-care essential that delivers deep moisture, vital nutrients, and lasting softness. Whether you're winding down after a long day or prepping for a fresh start,

