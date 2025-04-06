Unlock Stunning Lip Colors: Myntra Fashion Carnival Lipstick Deals (April 3-8, 2025)

For instance, previous events have included discounts of up to 80% on top brands, making it an ideal time to purchase beauty essentials. Additionally, Myntra's past promotions have featured popular lipstick brands like Maybelline, with products such as the Maybelline Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick offered at discounted prices.

1. Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick

Maybelline's Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick offers vibrant color with a high-shine finish that lasts all day. Designed to deliver long-lasting, smudge-proof wear, this lipstick is perfect for those seeking bold, high-impact lips without worrying about touch-ups. With a comfortable formula, it provides a smooth application and ensures a vibrant, glossy finish that stays in place for hours.

Key Features:

Long-lasting Formula: Provides up to 16 hours of smudge-proof, waterproof wear.

High-shine Finish: Gives lips a glossy, vinyl-like finish that enhances color vibrancy.

Sticky Texture: Some users might find the formula a bit sticky due to its high-shine finish.

Removal Can Be Tough: The long-lasting nature can make removal a bit difficult, requiring a good makeup remover.

2. L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick is designed for those who crave long-lasting matte color without compromising comfort. With its innovative formula, this lipstick provides up to 16 hours of wear, offering a vibrant matte finish that doesn’t fade or smudge. Ideal for a day-to-night look, this liquid lipstick ensures your lips stay smooth, fresh, and perfect all day long.

Key Features:

Long-lasting Wear: Offers up to 16 hours of resistance against smudging and fading.

Matte Finish: Delivers a bold, matte color with a smooth, non-drying texture.

May Feel Dry: While the formula is long-lasting, some users may find it a little drying after extended wear.

Difficult to Remove: Its strong staying power may make it tough to remove without an oil-based makeup remover.

3. L'Oréal Paris Chiffon Signature Liquid Lipstick

L'Oréal Paris Chiffon Signature Liquid Lipstick offers a lightweight, velvety texture that provides a soft, airy matte finish. Perfect for those who want a comfortable and long-lasting lip color, this lipstick is designed to deliver high-impact color while feeling weightless on the lips. Its smooth, mousse-like formula glides on effortlessly and stays in place for hours without drying out the lips.

Key Features:

Soft Matte Finish: Delivers a comfortable, velvety matte look with a lightweight feel.

Long-lasting Wear: Stays in place for hours without fading, smudging, or feathering.

May Require Reapplication: Though long-lasting, the formula may need a touch-up after eating or drinking, especially on the inner lip area.

Slightly Drying: Some users may experience dryness after prolonged wear due to the matte finish.

4. ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Matte Finish Lip Velvet

Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Finish Lip Velvet is a high-performance liquid lipstick that provides a stunning, velvety matte finish with intense pigmentation. Known for its rich color payoff and lightweight formula, this lipstick is designed to offer long-lasting wear without feeling heavy or drying. It glides on smoothly and stays comfortable throughout the day, making it an excellent choice for those who want bold, matte lips.

Key Features:

Matte Finish: Provides a smooth, velvety matte finish that doesn’t feel dry or crack.

Highly Pigmented: Delivers intense color in one swipe for full coverage and bold lips.

Can Be Drying: Some users may find the matte formula slightly drying after long wear.

Not Transfer-proof: It may transfer slightly, especially after eating or drinking.

The Myntra Fashion Carnival, running from April 3 to April 8, 2025, presents an excellent opportunity for beauty enthusiasts to grab some fantastic deals on lipsticks and other cosmetics. With top brands like Maybelline, L'Oréal Paris, and Anastasia Beverly Hills offering their products at discounted prices, it's the perfect time to refresh your makeup collection. Whether you're looking for long-lasting, matte finishes or high-shine, vibrant colors, Myntra provides a wide range of options to suit various preferences and needs.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.