Modern lip glosses often include ingredients such as oils, vitamins, and other skin-nourishing agents to keep lips moisturized and smooth. It's a versatile product used for casual everyday wear or layered over lipstick for extra shine. While glosses are typically glossy or shiny in appearance, some newer formulations include a matte or satin finish.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Rom&nd Glasting Color Lightweight Lip Gloss is a K-beauty favorite known for its high-shine finish and comfortable wear. It delivers a glossy, plump look with a lightweight texture that isn't sticky, making it ideal for those seeking a natural, hydrated lip appearance. Infused with nourishing oils and high-viscosity wax, this gloss glides on smoothly, providing a sheer to buildable color payoff. It's available in a variety of shades, from soft nudes to vibrant hues, catering to different preferences.​

Key Features

High-Shine Finish: Offers a glossy, luminous look that enhances lip volume.​

Lightweight Texture: Provides a comfortable wear without the heaviness of traditional glosses.​

Sheer Coverage: May not provide full coverage in a single layer.​

Transferable: May transfer onto cups or clothing.​

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The PINKFLASH Non-Sticky Water Resistant Duo Lip Gloss is a dual-ended lip gloss designed to provide a glossy finish with a lightweight, non-sticky formula. This gloss offers a high-shine finish that enhances the lips' natural color, making them appear fuller and more vibrant. Its water-resistant properties ensure that the gloss stays in place throughout the day, even in humid conditions. The non-sticky formula provides comfort and ease of wear, making it suitable for everyday use.​

Key Features

Dual-Ended Design: Features two complementary gloss shades in one applicator for versatile looks.​

High-Shine Finish: Delivers a glossy, luminous finish that enhances lip volume.

Limited Availability: May not be readily available in all regions.​

May Require Reapplication: While water-resistant, the gloss may need reapplication after meals or drinking.​

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The M·A·C Lipglass is a versatile lip gloss renowned for its high-shine finish and long-lasting wear. Infused with jojoba oil, it not only delivers a glass-like sheen but also helps to soften and condition the lips. This gloss can be worn alone or layered over lipsticks to enhance color and add dimension. Its non-sticky formula ensures comfort throughout the day, making it a staple in many makeup routines.​

Key Features

High-Shine Finish: Provides a glossy, mirror-like shine that enhances lip fullness.​

Jojoba Oil Infusion: Contains jojoba oil to moisturize and condition the lips.​

May Require Reapplication: May need to be reapplied after meals or drinking.​

Price Point: Priced higher than some drugstore alternatives.​

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The RELove High Shine Formula Baby Lip Gloss by Revolution Beauty offers a vibrant, high-shine finish with a lightweight, non-sticky texture. Infused with nourishing ingredients like Vitamin E and Sodium Hyaluronate, it provides hydration and a plump appearance to the lips. This gloss is available in a variety of shades, catering to different preferences, and is designed for comfortable, long-lasting wear.​

Key Features

High-Shine Finish: Delivers a glossy, luminous look that enhances lip fullness.​

Non-Sticky Formula: Ensures a comfortable feel without the tackiness.​

Limited Availability: May not be readily available in all regions.​

May Require Reapplication: The gloss may need to be reapplied after meals or drinking.​

Lip gloss remains a staple in the beauty world, offering a versatile and effortless way to add shine, color, and hydration to the lips. With its lightweight and non-sticky formulas, modern lip glosses are designed to provide comfort, moisture, and a high-shine finish, making them ideal for both casual and glamorous looks. Whether you're looking for a subtle sheen or a bold glossy statement, lip gloss is a flexible product that complements any makeup style. Whether you're preparing for wedding season or simply looking to refresh your makeup collection, Myntra's Great Indian Wedding Sale is the perfect time to indulge in high-quality lip glosses at a fraction of the cost.​

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.