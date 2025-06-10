Upgrade Your Foundation Game with Myntra’s EORS Offers

If you've been holding out for stocking up on beauty must-haves, now's the moment! The Myntra End of Reason Sale starts from 31st May to 12th June and offers you huge discounts on your favourite foundations. From mousse to high-coverage liquid textures, this curated selection has best sellers from Lakme, MARS, SWISS BEAUTY, and Renee. Get your makeup kit to the next level with silky, long-lasting coverage – all at bargain prices. Let's discover why each of these foundations is are must-have this season.

This Lakme mousse foundation makes it seem as if you're wearing featherweight, and it provides you with an airbrushed matte finish. Rose Creme is for fair to medium complexions. It's simple to apply and blends nicely for everyday use. If you're going out for brunch or merely for errands, this foundation keeps skin fresh and oil-free for hours.

Key Features:

Lightweight mousse formula

Matte, airbrushed finish

Easy to blend

Perfect for everyday use

Good for medium to medium fair skin complexion

Not ideal for dry skin since it would result in skin looking with areas of dryness.

MFP liquid foundation gives incredible coverage and has SPF50 PA++++ – perfect for Indian summers! Shade 03 suits medium skin color and is perfect for evening wear. Its smooth, creamy texture will last all day long without caking. You also get extra sun protection, which is the added bonus.

Key Features:

High coverage liquid formula

Long wear

Includes SPF50 PA++++

Creamy smooth texture

Perfect for medium skin color

A bit longer to mix than mousse products.

Need a cheap waterproof base? Swiss Beauty Natural Beige is a lifesaver. It's light with a silky finish that won't smudge or melt even on humid days. Perfect for monsoon days or those late evening work schedules, this one keeps your makeup looking wonderful without creasing and fading.

Key Features:

Waterproof formula

Natural matte finish

Long wear in humidity

Easy to use

Budget-friendly

Limited shade range for deep skin tones.

This Renee foundation is the perfect blend of makeup and skincare. It's packed with SPF 30 and hyaluronic acid, making it perfect for hydrating your skin while giving it high-definition coverage. The "Pine" shade complements beautifully on light-medium skin tones, giving it an all-natural look with a radiant matte finish.

Key Features:

Hyaluronic acid-enriched

SPF 30

HD finish coverage

Ingredients are gentle on the skin

Light to medium skin friendly

Travel-friendly may not be glass packaging.

The correct foundation can enhance your whole makeup routine. Whether you are a mousse lover like Lakme, have a high SPF coverage like MARS, waterproof wear like SWISS BEAUTY, or skincare-enriched like Renee, there's something for everyone available on Myntra. And with the End of Reason Sale going live from 31st May till 12th June, now is your ideal time to get these beauty essentials at unbeatable prices. Every item listed here provides a special combination of coverage, comfort, and benefits for the skin, so don't wait. Click, shop, and glam up your routine hassle-free.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.