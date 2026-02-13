Valentine Shine Edit: Glossy & Matte Lipsticks for Stunning All-Day Lips

The best time to replace your makeup stocks with a new and fashionable long-lasting lipstick is during the season of Valentine's Day. Are you in favor of glossy shine or soft matte finishes? You can change your whole appearance with the right lip color. During this season, customers will be able to take advantage of the H&M Valentine Deal - Flat 14% off, between 13 to 15 Feb, to purchase on Amazon, and impressive discounts on Myntra. Such offers leave you with no hassles when it comes to shopping smart and being confident this valentine.

Image Source: hm.com



It is a nude lipstick that is soft and is perfect for ladies who prefer light, fresh and natural makeup. It does not make the lips heavy because it also imparts a soft gloss. It has an even texture that disperses smoothly and prevent the lips from appearing unhealthy. It is suitable for office wear, outings and simple looks at Valentine's.

Key Features

Subtle nude shade

Soft glossy finish

Lightweight formula

Smooth application

Comfortable wear

Shine may fade after eating

Image Source: hm.com



This gloss lipstick is a rose-tone, which leaves the lips with a soft, romantic feel, and is a very beautiful lipstick when used in daylight or evening lights. The creamy formula is not sticky and light. It is lightand refreshing to your face, and it goes well with little or bold makeup, which is ideal on Valentine's dates.

Key Features

Rose-pink shade

High-gloss finish

Non-sticky feel

Easy to apply

Enhances lip volume

Needs reapplication during long wear

Image Source- Amazon.in



This liquid lipstick is a high-shine and long-lasting lipstick. The Witty shade has got a bold feel to it, with the lips remaining glossy throughout the hours. It is enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe, and it is also comfortable and nourishing. It suits women perfectly who do not need to touch up their lips too often.

Key Features

Up to 16-hour wear

High-gloss finish

Transfer-resistant formula

Enriched with Vitamin E & Aloe

Strong color payoff

Slightly sticky during first application

Image Source- Myntra.com



It is a nude matte liquid lipstick with a soft type of shade, which can be used for everyday and festive appearances. The lightweight formula is comfortable and provides a smooth finish. It evaporates fast and remains for several hours. Nude Dream suits those women who are fond of simple, elegant makeup.

Key Features

16-hour matte wear

Transfer-proof formula

Lightweight texture

Soft nude shade

Smooth finish

May feel dry on very dry lips

A gorgeous lipstick can make you feel confident right away and finish your look. These four alternatives present the ideal shine, comfort, and long wear. Natural glossy and powerful matte colors, all the products are suitable for various personalities and events. The H&M Valentine Deal - Flat 14% off is live from13-15 Feb, as well as purchasing on Amazon Ultimate brand sale is live now, and impressive offers on Myntra. The other offer isae better opportunity to revamp your beauty collection. Pick the shades you like most, play with styles, and have gorgeous lips during the entire season of Valentine's and beyond.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.