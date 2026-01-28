Velvety & Long-Lasting Matte Lipsticks

They provide both aesthetic appeal and confidence, allowing individuals to express their personal style, complement their makeup, and complete their overall look. From subtle nudes for everyday wear to bold reds for statement looks, lipsticks offer endless possibilities to suit different moods and outfits.

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Typsy Beauty Cocoa Peptide Velvet Matte Lipstick combines rich pigmentation with nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter and peptides. It delivers a smooth, velvety matte finish while keeping lips hydrated and soft. The lightweight formula glides on easily, providing long-lasting color without feeling heavy or drying, making it ideal for daily wear or special occasions.

Key Features

Enriched with cocoa butter and peptides for hydration

Velvety matte finish with rich pigmentation

Lightweight, non-drying formula

Long-lasting wear

Suitable for everyday and special occasions

Matte finish may emphasize lip lines if not properly exfoliated

Limited shade range

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The SWISS BEAUTY Pure Matte Lipstick offers intense, bold color with a soft matte finish. Its creamy formula ensures smooth application, while providing comfortable wear throughout the day. Ideal for those who prefer a classic matte look, it adds definition and vibrancy to the lips without drying them out.

Key Features

Soft matte finish with high color payoff

Creamy texture for smooth application

Long-lasting and comfortable on lips

Adds bold definition and vibrancy

Suitable for all skin tones

Matte formula may require lip balm underneath for dry lips

Slight transfer possible on eating or drinking

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Renee Very Matte Lipstick provides a bold, intense matte color that stays on for hours. Its weightless formula allows for effortless application without feeling heavy or sticky. Enriched with moisturizing agents, it prevents lips from drying out while maintaining a smooth and even finish, making it perfect for long-wear occasions.

Key Features

Very matte finish with intense pigmentation

Weightless and non-sticky formula

Long-lasting wear for hours

Enriched with moisturizing ingredients

Smooth and even application

Matte finish may require careful application for precise edges

May feel slightly drying on very sensitive lips

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Lakme Forever Matte Lipstick combines long-lasting color with the nourishing benefits of French Rose Oil. It provides a matte, velvety finish while keeping lips soft, smooth, and hydrated. Its high-pigment formula ensures even coverage and vibrant color payoff, making it suitable for daily wear and special occasions alike.

Key Features

Enriched with French Rose Oil for hydration

Long-lasting matte finish

High-pigment, vibrant color

Smooth and even application

Suitable for all-day wear

Matte finish may accentuate dry patches if lips are not exfoliated

Limited shades compared to other ranges

Lipsticks are more than just a beauty accessory—they are a tool for self-expression, confidence, and enhancing natural beauty. Choosing the right shade, formula, and finish can transform a look, complement the skin tone, and highlight the lips. Regular use of nourishing lipsticks not only adds color but also keeps lips soft and hydrated. Incorporating lipsticks into daily or occasional makeup routines allows for versatile, polished, and vibrant appearances suitable for any occasion.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.