Women’s Eyeliners – Waterproof, Long-Lasting & Precise

Many eyeliners also offer long-lasting, smudge-proof, and waterproof formulas, ensuring that eye makeup stays intact throughout the day. Available in classic shades like black and brown, as well as vibrant colors, eyeliner allows for creative expression and eye-catching makeup looks.

The Lakme 9to5 Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner delivers precise, bold lines with a smooth, liquid formula. Its waterproof and smudge-proof design ensures long-lasting definition, making it perfect for busy days or extended wear. Ideal for both subtle everyday looks and dramatic cat-eyes, it glides on effortlessly for a clean finish.

Key Features

Waterproof and smudge-proof formula

Smooth liquid application for precise lines

Long-lasting wear throughout the day

Rich pigmentation for intense color payoff

Suitable for subtle or bold eye looks

May require practice for perfect application

Removal may need a makeup remover

The Maybelline Tattoo Play Longwear Liquid Eyeliner offers bold, high-pigment lines that stay put for hours. Its waterproof formula ensures no smudging or fading, making it ideal for all-day wear. The fine tip allows for both sharp wings and delicate lining, providing versatility for any eye makeup style.

Key Features

Longwear and waterproof formula

Fine tip for precise and creative lines

Highly pigmented for bold definition

Smudge-resistant for all-day wear

Suitable for everyday and party looks

Can feel slightly stiff when applying

May dry out if cap is not closed tightly

MILA BEAUTE Glaze Artist Liquid Eyeliner combines precision with skin care benefits. Enriched with Vitamin E, it nourishes delicate eyelid skin while providing a long-lasting, waterproof finish. Its smooth, glide-on formula allows for sleek, defined lines suitable for both natural and dramatic looks.

Key Features

Enriched with Vitamin E for nourishment

Waterproof and long-lasting formula

Smooth application for precise lines

High pigmentation for bold and defined eyes

Suitable for sensitive skin

May require careful removal to avoid tugging

Slightly more expensive than regular liquid eyeliners

The Bella Vita Organic Fantasy Beams Holographic Eyeliner adds a creative, eye-catching touch with its shimmering holographic finish. It is suitable for parties, festivals, or bold makeup looks, delivering smooth, precise application while being gentle on the eyes. Its vegan and organic formulation makes it a safe choice for sensitive eyes.

Key Features

Holographic shimmer finish for dramatic effect

Organic and vegan formulation

Smooth and precise application

Ideal for creative and party looks

Gentle on eyes, suitable for sensitive skin

Not ideal for everyday subtle makeup

Slightly less long-lasting compared to traditional liquid liners

Eyeliner is a key product in any makeup collection, capable of transforming and highlighting the eyes. Its versatility in style, color, and formula makes it suitable for everyday wear, special occasions, and artistic makeup. By defining and accentuating the eyes, eyeliner not only enhances facial features but also allows individuals to express personality and creativity, making it an indispensable beauty staple.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.