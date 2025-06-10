Your Beauty Essentials with Myntra End of Reason Sale

If you’re looking to overhaul your skin-care routine, these four basic essentials are a good place to begin. With a light sunscreen, to revitalising gel facewash, every product offers a different advantage to your daily routine. There’s something for every skin problem — moisturizing, cleaning, brightening and protecting against UV rays. These formulas are gentle and effective so every day you can use them! And the best part is, you can take them at guaranteed lowest price during the Myntra End of Reason Sale between 31 May to 12 June!

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

The PLIX The Plant Fix has the powerful sun coverage and just-but-totally-unobtrusive enough glow. Guava extracts soothes and moisturises sun-stressed skin Light on skin with strong UV protection ratio SPF50. Made with vitamin C serum designed to brighten and tone the skin. These are great, as they are plant based

Key Features

• Dual-Purpose Radiance: made with ingredients like vitamin C serum helps visibly boost brightness while prepping your skin to absorb SPF better, great for morning routines that need both care and protection.

• High UV Defense: The SPF50 offers high coverage protection against the UVA and UVB rays and also without leaving a heavy white cast.

• Plant-Powered Formulation: Enriched with guava extract, known for its antioxidant-rich benefits, it adds nourishment to your skincare lineup.

• Small Serum Size: the quantity may seems too small that might run out quickly with regular uses.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Nourishing moisturizer FoxTale This moisturizing formula deeply nourishes the skin that need refreshing and making you feel comfortable. It pairs niacinamide — a crowd favorite for evening out skin tone — with vitamin E to help fortify the skin barrier, leaving you with a soft, healthy glow. It’s a standby if you’re wanting to make hydration easier without losing efficacy.

Key Features

Skin-Calming Blend: Niacinamide helps reduce redness and inflammation, making it suitable even for sensitive or acne-prone skin types.

Non-Greasy Hydration: Despite its nourishing properties, it absorbs quickly and leaves no oily residue, making it great under makeup or sunscreen.

Barrier-Friendly: Vitamin E works as a skin-soothing shield, helping lock in moisture and improve skin resilience over time.

Might Feel Light in Winter: While it’s perfect for humid or moderate weather, those with very dry skin may find themselves needing a heavier layer in colder months.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

It’s a everybody's favorite for a reason: CeraVe’s dermatologist-developed foaming cleanser is formulated specifically for oily and acne-prone skin. With built-in ceramides and niacinamide, it’s designed to clean skin without stripping its natural barrier — and is ideal for easy, daily routines that still put skin health first.

Key Features

Gentle Yet Effective Cleansing: Thoroughly removes oil, sweat, and impurities without that “tight” post-wash feeling.

Supports Skin Barrier: Infused with three essential ceramides, it helps maintain skin’s protective layer while cleansing.

Large, Economical Size: The generous 473ml bottle lasts a long time, making it cost-effective for regular use.

Might Feel Too Mild for Heavy Makeup Days: While great for oily skin, it may need a double cleanse if you wear full-coverage foundation or waterproof products.

Image source - Myntra.com



Order Now

Loaded with tangy blood orange and a cocktail of skin nourishing vitamins, this gel based facewash from Dot & Key offers a refreshing cleansing solution. It’s formulated to wake up tired skin, slough away grime and promote a brighter complexion — all while remaining gentle enough for everyday use.

Key Features

Invigorating Formula: The citrusy scent and gel texture create a spa-like experience that leaves your skin feeling clean and awake.

Glow-Boosting Ingredients: Vitamin C paired with niacinamide helps in reducing dullness and promoting a more even tone over time.

Free from Harsh Sulfates: It cleanses without over-drying, making it suitable even for those with slightly sensitive skin.

Not Ideal for Very Dry Skin: The brightening formula may feel slightly tight or insufficiently hydrating for very dry skin types unless followed with a rich moisturizer.

All of these skincare favorites have a straightforward but effective approach to addressing skin woes. Whether you’re trying to keep your complexion even, control excess oil, or simply get some new glow for the day, these formulas aim to help maintain healthy skin without any frills. They’re the result of mindful ingredient choices aimed at various skin types and an easy fit into anyone’s routine. As long as the Myntra End of Reason Sale is on, there’s no better time than now to save big with guaranteed lowest prices from 31st May to 12th June

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.