Your Eyes Deserve This: Top 4 Long-Lasting Kajals for Bold, Beautiful Eyes

Elevate your eye makeup with these top four kajals offering rich pigmentation, long-wear, and smudge-resistant formulas. Right from the simple black to bright blue, one of these picks each from Blue Heaven, SUGAR Cosmetics, Mamaearth, and Parul Garg is every flavor's ideal. Get brilliant eye looks done without any effort using these need-to-have kajals.

Blue Heaven's 2X Intense Kajal in True Blue lends a vibrant twist to classic eye makeup. Blue Heaven’s 2X Intense Kajal in True Blue injects an interesting edge to traditional eye makeup. Nourished by Aloe vera, this kajal has a silky smooth softness with calming qualities and great color. Its water and smudge-proof formula gives 24 hours of staying power.

Key Features:

True Blue Bright Color: Provides an exclusive finish to eye makeup.

Aloe Vera Infusion: Gives a calming application.

24-Hour Wear: Long-wearing and trustworthy.

Smudge-Proof Formula: Smudge-resistant throughout the day.

Waterproof: Resistant to sweat as well as humidity.

The dark blue colour can perhaps not be used by everyone or for every occasion.

SUGAR Cosmetics' Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal Black Out 01 provides a dark black colour with a rich creamy texture. It's waterproof and smudge-proof formula gives a 12-hour wear, so it’s perfect for day and even night make-up. The twist-up applicator has smooth and accurate application.

Key Features:

Intense Black Pigmentation: Provides a bold and defined look.

Creamy Texture: Glides on without tugging.

12-Hour Wear: Long-lasting.

Waterproof: Will not smudge with sweat and tears.

Twist-Up Design: Convenient and mess-free application.

The formula is slightly waxy for some, which may affect smoothness on application.

Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kajal combines deep color with natural care. Vitamin C and Chamomile enriched, it soothes the eyes while imparting a rich black finish. It's waterproof and smudge-free 11-hour formula makes it a reliable one for daily use.

Key Features:

Vitamin C & Chamomile Enriched: Nourishes and soothes the eyes.

Intense Black Colour: Provides a bold look.

11-Hour Wear: Long-lasting and reliable.

Waterproof & Smudge-Free: Keeps a fresh look all day.

MadeSafe Certified: Harmful chemicals-free.

The formula is less long-lasting on very oily eyelids.

Parul Garg’s Matte Bold Define Kajal in Koyal gives dramatic eyes a deep black matte finish. The silky and smooth feel makes it even suitable for both novice and experts. The kajal is a shape providing a dramatic, long-lasting effect and precision and style to your eyes.

Key Features:

Deep Black Matte Finish: Provides a dramatic finish.

Smooth Application: Smooth to apply without tugging.

Long-Lasting: Stays for long hours.

Easy to Use: Suitable for all skill levels.

Versatile: Suitable for daily or formal styles.

It may need to be reapplied for very long days or events.

Choosing the right kajal will take your eye makeup to the next level, and these four have something for everyone's taste and style. If you are a fan of vibrant blue, timeless black or natural ingredients this there is kajal that will suit your needs. Every one of these items is a different product, and you’ll be able to find the perfect fit for your taste and needs. Make these bestsellers yours to achieve effortless, dramatic eyes.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.