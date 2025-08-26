Your Go-To Guide For A Pretty And Polished Summer Routine

These days, when every beauty ritual is getting more proactive, the right products are capable of not only making you look good, but also refreshing, protecting and nourishing your skin, internally. Regardless of which ingredients you want to apply to nourish, protect, or brighten the skin, carefully-selected skincare and cosmetic products can work magic. Refreshing toners and glow-enhancing sunscreens are among the products that you should pay attention to. Reinventing your beauty Shelf, Find these essentials to make it purposeful and convenient on Myntra.

In this relaxing treatment, the rose water rejuvenates your skin with face mist and toner. You can also add it to your skincare routine to have the bang of hydration and glow whenever you need it.

Key Features:

Crafted with pure rose water to tone and soothe the skin

Doubles as a hydrating facial mist for all-day freshness

Infused with aloe vera and cucumber to calm irritation

Gentle, alcohol-free formula suitable for all skin types

May require frequent reapplication to maintain lasting effect

Protect your skin and give it that nice glow with this SPF 50 sunscreen that comes with Vitamin C and Niacinamide. It could be one of the sun protection that you can give a try and it nourishes at the same time.

Key Features:

Offers broad spectrum SPF 50 with PA++++ protection

Infused with Vitamin C to brighten dull skin

Niacinamide helps reduce dark spots and even tone

Lightweight, non-greasy texture ideal for everyday wear

Can leave a mild shine on oily skin types

Formulate your eyeliner with this heavily pigmented gel Kajal that is so easy to apply and is long-lasting. When you need bold and long-lasting looks on the eyes then this one is worth making a part of your routine.

Key Features:

Smooth gel-based formula for high-impact application

Rich black pigment delivers bold definition

Waterproof and smudge-proof finish

Comes with a free sharpener for precise use

May require careful removal to avoid residue

Moisturise your lips with a gentle tint of colour and quenching hydration in a single stroke. In case you are obsessed with hydration and shine, think of having this balm on hand.

Key Features:

Formulated with shea butter for deep hydration

Leaves a subtle tint for a healthy lip look

Non-sticky texture ideal for layering or wearing alone

Compact tube makes it easy to carry

Might need frequent touch-ups for lasting tint

The key to establishing a routine that will bring results worthy of the hype, on the other hand, is a selection of products that treat your skin and elevate your existing features. Depending on the slight tinge of a moisturizing balm to the armor of an illuminating sunscreen, each product has something special on its own side. Make your skin and make-up choices, reflective of meaning and concern. Find these necessities on Myntra and get the one that strikes to your daily routine most.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.