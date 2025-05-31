Your Ultimate Guide to Luxury Lip Glosses at Myntra’s End of Reason Sale
Myntra’s End of Reason Sale offers luxury lip glosses from top brands like M.A.C, Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Victoria’s Secret—combining shine, hydration, and irresistible discounts.
Looking to add a touch of glam and shine to your makeup collection? Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS) is the perfect opportunity to indulge in luxury lip glosses without breaking the bank. Whether you prefer a subtle shimmer, a high-shine finish, or a bold pop of color, this sale features a curated selection of premium lip glosses from top brands. Infused with nourishing ingredients, these glosses not only enhance your look but also keep your lips hydrated and soft. Get ready to elevate your beauty routine with irresistible deals on the best luxury lip glosses during EORS.
1. M.A.C Lipglass Long Lasting Lip Gloss with Jojoba Oil 3.1 ml - Love Child 312
Image Source- Myntra.com
The M.A.C Lipglass in the shade Love Child 312 is a luxurious, long-lasting lip gloss that delivers a high-shine, glossy finish with a beautiful pink hue. Enriched with jojoba oil, this gloss not only provides vibrant color but also deeply nourishes and moisturizes your lips, keeping them soft and smooth throughout the day.
Key Features:
- Colour: Soft pink shade (Love Child 312)
- Finish: High-shine, glossy finish
- Longevity: Long-lasting formula for extended wear
- Ingredients: Enriched with jojoba oil to hydrate and nourish lips
- Texture: Some users might find the texture slightly sticky, depending on personal preference
2. Huda Beauty Faux Filler Extra Shine Hydrating & Non-Sticky Lip Gloss – 3.9ml – Sugar Baby
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Huda Beauty Faux Filler Lip Gloss in Sugar Baby is a high-shine, ultra-hydrating lip gloss that delivers the look of fuller lips without the stickiness. Infused with nourishing ingredients and a glossy pink tint.
Key Features:
- Shade: Sugar Baby – a glossy, pink-toned shade
- Finish: Extra shiny with a plumping, fuller-lip effect
- Texture: Lightweight and non-sticky for all-day comfort
- Formulation: Hydrating liquid gloss
- Benefits: Moisturising and volumizing
- Plumping: Slight tingling may occur due to the plumping effect
3. Anastasia Beverly Hills Long-Lasting Lip Gloss in Dusty Rose
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Anastasia Beverly Hills Long-Lasting Lip Gloss in Dusty Rose delivers a rich, high-shine finish with the staying power of a long-wear gloss. Designed for those who love a bold yet wearable pink, this gloss offers intense pigmentation and a glossy, lacquered look in a single swipe.
Key Features:
- Color: Dusty Rose – a muted pink that flatters all skin tones
- Finish: Glossy with a lacquer-like shine
- Formulation: Liquid, smooth texture for even application
- Longevity: Long-lasting wear without frequent touch-ups
- Preference: Paraben-free, suitable for regular use
- Texture: May feel slightly heavy for those who prefer lightweight formulas
4. Victoria's Secret Shine Extreme Lip Plumper in Crystal Clear
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Victoria's Secret Shine Extreme Lip Plumper in Crystal Clear is a high-gloss lip treatment designed to give your pout a visibly fuller appearance with an ultra-lustrous finish. Perfect for wearing alone or layering over lipstick, this plumper delivers a tingling sensation that enhances volume while hydrating your lips.
Key Features:
- Shade: Crystal Clear – universally flattering and perfect for layering
- Finish: Ultra-glossy, mirror-like shine
- Feature: Lip plumping with a mild tingling effect for added volume
- Formulation: Liquid texture for smooth, even application
- Plumping Effect: Temporary and subtle—don’t expect dramatic volume
Myntra’s End of Reason Sale is the ultimate destination for beauty lovers looking to score luxe lip glosses at incredible prices. Whether you crave the iconic shine of M.A.C., the plumping hydration of Huda Beauty, the pigment-packed finish of Anastasia Beverly Hills, or the voluminous glow of Victoria’s Secret, this curated collection caters to every gloss enthusiast. With nourishing ingredients and stunning finishes, these premium picks not only elevate your makeup game but also care for your lips. Don’t miss this chance to refresh your beauty stash with glamorous, high-performance lip glosses while the EORS deals last.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.