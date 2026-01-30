Popular Local Restaurants in Chennai with Highly Rated Signature Dishes

Chennai’s food culture is shaped by tradition, flavour, and strong local loyalty, and Zomato plays a key role in helping diners discover trusted restaurants across the city. From heritage eateries serving time-tested recipes to modern cafes offering creative Indian plates, Zomato ratings highlight places consistently loved by customers. This article features five Chennai restaurants actively available on Zomato, along with their most ordered and highly rated dishes. Each restaurant reflects authenticity, consistency, and genuine local popularity.

Broken Bridge Cafe is a contemporary Chennai café known for experimental Indian plates, premium ingredients, and artistic presentation, earning consistently strong Zomato ratings for both food quality and ambience.

Beetroot Galouti at Broken Bridge Cafe features soft, melt-in-mouth patties prepared using slow-cooked beetroot and aromatic spices. Zomato reviews frequently praise its delicate texture, balanced seasoning, and modern interpretation of classic galouti kebabs, making it a standout vegetarian option for diners seeking refined Indian flavours.



This dish features soft, freshly crumbled paneer cooked to highlight its natural richness and texture. Highly rated on Zomato, it stands out for its balanced seasoning, creamy mouthfeel, and simple yet thoughtful presentation, appealing to diners who enjoy refined, minimalist Indian flavours.

Thenmanam Restaurant is a long-established local favourite in Anna Nagar, appreciated for generous portions, comforting flavours, and consistent Zomato ratings across its South Indian and Mughlai offerings.

Poricha Parotta is a popular local speciality made by shallow-frying layered parottas until crisp on the outside while remaining soft inside. Zomato diners often highlight its flaky texture, rich aroma, and perfect pairing with gravies and salna, making it a frequently ordered comfort dish.

Nool Parotta features ultra-thin strands of layered parotta skillfully rolled and cooked to achieve a light yet indulgent texture. Highly rated on Zomato, it is praised for its softness, visual appeal, and ability to absorb flavours when paired with curries, making it a standout choice for parotta lovers.

Buhari Hotel is one of Chennai’s most iconic restaurants, widely listed on Zomato and celebrated for classic Indian dishes that have remained popular across generations.



Buhari’s Chicken 65 is a legendary Chennai dish featuring deep-fried chicken tossed with spices, curry leaves, and chilli. Zomato reviewers consistently praise its crisp exterior, bold flavour, and nostalgic appeal, making it one of the most ordered starters at the restaurant.



Prepared using fragrant rice and well-seasoned mutton, Buhari’s Mutton Biryani is valued for its balanced spice profile and dependable taste. Zomato ratings frequently highlight its consistency, making it a trusted choice for regular diners.

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant is a trusted vegetarian chain across Chennai, highly rated on Zomato for cleanliness, consistency, and authentic South Indian and North Indian preparations.

The Mini Tiffin platter includes idli, dosa, pongal, vada, chutneys, and sambar, offering a complete South Indian meal. Zomato users appreciate its freshness, portion balance, and traditional flavours, making it a popular choice across Sangeetha outlets.

Masala Dosa at Sangeetha Veg Restaurant is a crisp, golden dosa filled with mildly spiced potato masala and served with fresh coconut chutney and sambar. Highly rated on Zomato, it is known for consistent texture, balanced seasoning, and authentic South Indian flavour across locations.

Dindigul Thalappakatti is a well-known Tamil Nadu restaurant brand, actively listed on Zomato and recognised for preserving traditional biryani recipes and regional flavours.

Prepared using seeraga samba rice and signature spice blends, this biryani is highly rated on Zomato for its aroma, tender meat, and authentic Dindigul-style flavour that remains consistent across outlets.

Pepper Chicken Barbeque in half portion features juicy chicken pieces marinated with crushed black pepper, herbs, and spices, then grilled to retain smokiness. Zomato reviews praise its bold flavour, tender texture, and controlled heat, making it a popular starter.

Chennai’s dining scene thrives on restaurants that maintain authenticity, consistency, and customer trust on Zomato. From innovative plates at Broken Bridge Cafe to iconic dishes at Buhari and Thalappakatti, each restaurant featured reflects a unique aspect of Chennai’s culinary identity. Vegetarian comfort at Sangeetha and hearty meals at Thenmanam further showcase the city’s diversity. Zomato ratings and reviews help diners confidently choose places that deliver flavour and value. Exploring these local eateries ensures a reliable, satisfying, and genuinely Chennai-style dining experience.

