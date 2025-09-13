Premium Water Purifiers from Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale from 23rd Sept

The wait is over! Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale begins on 23rd September, and Black members can enjoy early access to the sale, which lasts 24 hours. When you have been considering upgrading your residential home with an advanced and safe water purifier, this is the right time to purchase. From high-tech RO+UV systems to alkaline and copper-based purifiers, we selected the most appropriate ones that balance safety, design, and prolonged life. Don't miss out on these fantastic offers, and provide your family with the purest drinking water.

Kenstar Black Pureza Water Purifier would be the best choice in modern families who desire not only high-technology purification but also a sleek design. It guarantees safe and healthy water at home with copper and alkaline mineralizer technology.

Key Features:

8 L large storage capacity

Copper and alkaline mineralizer for health benefits

2-year no-service cost design

Multi-stage RO + UF + UV purification

Slightly larger in size, it may need extra space in the kitchen.

The Aqua Fresh Smoke Audi Water purifier is the powerhouse when it comes to larger families. It has an outstanding 18 L storage, which is coupled with RO, UV, UF, TDS, and copper purification layers.

Key Features:

Massive 18 L storage

Multi-technology RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS controller

IS 16240:2023 certified

Alkaline water for improved health

A bulkier design may not suit compact kitchens.

Livpure Liv Eterna Premia is made to purify water on a sophisticated level through 10-stage filtration. It not only cleanses it, but also enriches water with minerals, copper, and alkaline salts. Its high-end design fits borewell, tanker, and municipal sources of water with ease.

Key Features:

7 L storage with compact build

10-stage advanced purification system

Copper + alkaline mineralizer for added health benefits

2 years of service cost

Slightly higher pricing compared to entry-level models.

Kent Ace Plus B is a household brand as far as water purifiers are concerned. It offers 8 L storage, RO + UV + UF + alkaline copper purification, and TDS control to guarantee safe water in any glass. It also comes with an auto-flush membrane system and, as such, is hassle-free and durable. Suited to borewell, tanker, and municipal water supplies.

Key Features:

8 L storage with auto-flush membrane

RO + UV + UF purification with TDS control

Copper + alkaline infusion for healthy water

Trusted Kent brand reliability

Requires regular filter change for best results.

Clean water is not only an option but also a requirement, and the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will help you to have a high-end purifier in your home at prices that cannot be beaten. With the roomy Aqua Fresh 18 L to the trendy Kenstar Black Pureza, the feature-rich Livpure Premia, and the trusted Kent Ace Plus, any of the choices assures your family of safe and mineral-enriched water. Early access to Plus and Black members begins on 23rd September, so don’t have to wait until it’s too late. These high-tech water purifiers will keep your family and health as the priority. Shopping smart will save you a lot of money and keep your family safe.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.