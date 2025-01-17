Save on Storage: Organizers at the Right to Fashion Sale

The Right to Fashion Sale offers amazing discounts on a large selection of organisers, so you can organise and declutter your space without breaking the bank. This sale, which runs from January 13 to January 19, offers the ideal chance to acquire fashionable and useful solutions for every space in your house, including closet organisers, storage bins, drawer dividers and more. Don't pass up these time-limited discounts to revamp your living area. Buy now at the Right to Fashion Sale.

1. Kuber Industries Light Grey & Brown 7-Layer Drawer Storage Organizer – 57 Ltr

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Kuber Industries 7-Layer Drawer Storage Organizer is a compact and efficient solution to your storage needs. With its durable plastic design and sleek light grey and brown color, it seamlessly blends into modern living spaces.

Key Features

Spacious Design: Each individual drawer measures 29 cm x 19 cm x 15 cm, providing sufficient storage for small to medium-sized items.

Compact Dimensions: Assembled dimensions of 33 cm x 28 cm x 46 cm make it suitable for limited spaces without compromising functionality.

Durable Material: Made from high-quality plastic that is lightweight yet sturdy, ensuring long-lasting use.

Non-Modular Design: Layers are not detachable, making customization or portability less flexible.

2. Sasimo White Water-Resistant Shoes Organizer

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The Sasimo White Water-Resistant Shoes Organizer is a versatile and practical solution for keeping footwear neatly stored and protected. Made with durable plastic material, it is ideal for wardrobes or entryways, offering water resistance to safeguard against spills or dampness.

Key Features

Spacious and Multi-Functional Design: Dimensions: 85 cm x 32 cm x 96 cm, providing ample storage capacity for multiple pairs of shoes.

Durable Material: Made from PVC plastic, ensuring durability and water resistance for reliable protection against moisture.

Aesthetic Appeal: Sleek white solid pattern for a clean and modern look.

Compact Utility: Space-saving design that fits conveniently in wardrobes or compact storage areas.

Static Placement: Does not include mobility features like wheels for easier repositioning.

3. UMAI White 2-Layer Drawer Organiser

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

The UMAI White 2-Layer Drawer Organiser is an elegant and functional solution for decluttering your living room or any area in your home. With its clean, minimalist white design, this organiser provides two spacious drawers for storing a variety of items while maintaining a tidy and modern appearance.

Key Features

Spacious Storage: Features 2 spacious layers for organized storage of different household items such as clothes, accessories, or office supplies.

Durable Construction: Made from high-quality plastic, ensuring longevity and resistance to wear and tear.

Easy Maintenance: Simple to clean by wiping with a dry cloth, ensuring effortless upkeep.

Limited Customization: Only available in a single white color option, which might not suit all individual design preferences.

4. HOUSE OF QUIRK Set of 6 Grey Printed Storage Box Closet Drawer Organizers

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Key Features

Versatile Set: Includes a set of six organizers, varying in size and dimensions.

Fabric Construction: Made from durable fabric, which provides flexibility, softness, and protection for delicate clothing items.

Stylish Design: The grey printed design adds a modern touch to your wardrobe, maintaining both functionality and style.

Not Fully Rigid: Lacks rigid support, so the boxes might lose shape or not remain as structured when empty or under light loads.

Your best chance to improve the organisation of your home with high-quality items at unbeatable costs is the Right to Fashion Sale. The sale offers an amazing range of solutions, including the multipurpose Kuber Industries 7-Layer Drawer Organiser, the water-resistant Sasimo Shoes Organiser, and the chic HOUSE OF QUIRK storage boxes. Each product helps you create a clutter-free and organised living area by combining durability, style, and functionality. There is something for everyone, whether you're searching for roomy storage for household goods or small wardrobe options. Don't pass up this deal from January 13–19 to update your house with chic and reasonably priced organisers.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.