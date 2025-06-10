Scented Candles - Upgrade your Home Aroma with Myntra End of Reason Sale

Elevate your home atmosphere with this carefully selected collection of home fragrance necessities—from reed diffuser refills to high-fire room sprays. Whether you are looking for a gentle and elegant smell that lasts all day, or a sudden rush of fragrance to energize your senses, all of these products have something for everyone’s varied requirements. While the H&M Reed Diffuser Refill does the job for minimalists and sustainability-oriented fragrance lovers, the Home Centre Alisa Set serves up some olde world charm and soothing lavender. Give yourself an instant boost of fragrance with every spritz of this Bath & Body Works mist! And for peace of mind in the long run, the SOUL & SCENTS Refill with reed sticks brings you spa-like serenity in your own living room.

Elevate your everyday home fragrance with the H&M Reed Diffuser Refill a smoooth and subtle smell that adds a charm to your home perfume arsenal. Comes with a recyclable item sold with its own diffuser bottle, this refill assists in extending the life of your desired scent while consistently providing a pleasant aroma within any room.

Key Features

Refill Convenience: Perfect for sustainable living—reuse your existing diffuser vessel and refresh the scent without buying a new set.

Subtle Fragrance Profile: Delivers a light, clean aroma that isn’t overpowering—ideal for those who prefer a more understated scent.

Long-Lasting Formula: A slow-release formula ensures the fragrance lingers for several weeks, offering a continuous fresh feel.

Fragrance intensity may be too mild for larger or open spaces.

Come to your home with calm and comfortable atmosphere with the Home Centre Alisa Lavender-Coloured Scented Reed Diffuser Set. This all-in-one kit offers a not only aromatic experience but decorative experience combined with a soothing lavender scent with an elegant, tinted diffuser bottle to enhance your space visually and aromatically.

Key Features

Complete Set: Comes with a pre-filled diffuser bottle and reeds, making it gift-ready and ideal for first-time users.

Relaxing Lavender Fragrance: Known for its stress-relieving and sleep-inducing qualities, the lavender aroma helps create a calming environment.

Aesthetic Design: The lavender-tinted bottle adds a decorative touch to your room, making it a dual-purpose product—function and decor.

Scent might fade faster in open or well-ventilated rooms.

Set your home atmosphere with the Bath & Body Works Butterfly Concentrated Room Spray. A spray that works incredibly amazing with its fragrance, small but mighty, this scent explosion is ideal for quickly revitalizing your room, vehicle, or even closet with a single or double spray.

Key Features

High-Intensity Formula: A single spritz delivers strong, immediate fragrance—ideal for masking odors or setting a mood quickly.

Portable Size: At 42.5g, it’s travel-friendly and great for use on the go—keep it in your bag, drawer, or car.

Signature Butterfly Scent: A sweet, floral blend that brings a fresh, vibrant energy into any space.

Fragrance may be too strong or concentrated for those sensitive to smells.

Upgrade your living atmosphere with the SOUL & SCENTS Lavender Reed Diffuser Refill that consists of a rich 300ml of soothing lavender oil and 12 new reed sticks. It's ideal for anyone seeking a spa-like fragrance that lasts day after day. Perfect scented sticks for you to come back to your home smelling pleasant regardless.

Key Features

Includes 12 Reed Sticks: Provides ample diffusion surface for strong, consistent scent thrown across medium to large spaces.

Lavender Aromatherapy Benefits: Promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and can enhance sleep quality with consistent exposure.

Easy to Use: Simply pour into your existing diffuser vessel, insert reeds, and enjoy—no setup hassle.

Bottle design may look basic and not suited for display as an aesthetic piece.

Your atmosphere should tell the story of who you are, and you can bring the calm and comfort into your interiors through this decorative yet pleasing smell effortlessly. This candles helps you fills the room with beautiful scent which enhances your space both visually and aromatically with a soothing and mild and beautiful fragrance all in one kit. Now is no time to waste buying these at the lowest price guaranteed with Myntra End of Reason Sale.

