Shop Durable Trash Bins at Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025)
Discover high-quality trash bins during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025). These bins offer a clean, practical solution with sleek designs for every room.
Keep your home organized and clean with durable trash bins available during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Whether for the kitchen, bathroom, or workspace, the right bin can improve hygiene and convenience. Myntra offers trash bins in modern designs, multiple sizes, and various functionalities including pedal, swing, and open tops. These bins combine aesthetics and utility to keep your spaces spotless.
Pano Pedal Dustbin With Lid
Image Source: Myntra.com
Designed for both functionality and elegance, the Pano pedal dustbin offers a spacious 12L capacity in a modern beige and black finish. Its stainless steel construction makes it durable and easy to clean, while the hands-free pedal mechanism ensures hygiene in your kitchen, bathroom, or office space. The lid closes softly and silently, making it ideal for frequent use without disturbance.
Key features:
- 12-litre capacity suitable for moderate household or office waste
- Hygienic hands-free operation with foot pedal lid
- Durable stainless steel body with sleek matte finish
- Compact shape with neutral colors fits modern interiors
- Might require liners to avoid direct staining inside
Home Centre Pedal Waste Bin
Image Source: Myntra.com
Perfect for smaller spaces or individual rooms, this compact 3L bin by Home Centre features a sleek black stainless steel body and easy pedal function. Ideal for bathrooms, vanity corners, or bedside disposal, its compact size does not compromise on style or usability. Its tightly sealed lid also helps contain odors, making it a smart addition to hygienic homes.
Key features:
- Compact 3-litre size ideal for tight or single-use spaces
- Pedal operation enables clean, touch-free access
- Odor-trapping lid design improves overall hygiene
- Matte black finish adds a chic accent to any corner
- Limited capacity not suitable for kitchen use
Pure Home and Living Pedal Dustbin
Image Source: Myntra.com
Crafted for high efficiency and elegant function, this 12L bin from Pure Home and Living combines stainless steel and iron for enhanced durability. It features a soft-close lid, sturdy foot pedal, and rust-resistant surface. Ideal for modern homes, it fits well in kitchens, laundry areas, or workspaces needing frequent disposal.
Key features:
- 12-litre volume handles everyday kitchen or workspace waste
- Built with a mix of steel and iron for long-lasting use
- Soft-close lid mechanism prevents noise and spillage
- Textured matte black finish complements modern aesthetics
- Heavier build might not be easy to move around
The Better Home Smart Sensor Dustbin
Image Source: Myntra.com
This 25L smart sensor dustbin from The Better Home redefines hygiene and convenience. Its stainless steel mesh exterior adds a contemporary industrial charm, while the built-in sensor automatically opens the lid when motion is detected, no need to touch. Ideal for large households or shared spaces, it minimizes contact and maximizes cleanliness.
Key features:
- 25-litre large capacity suits bigger households or high-traffic areas
- Advanced smart sensor for touchless operation
- Sleek grey mesh exterior enhances home or office décor
- Reduces germ transfer with its fully automated lid
- Requires batteries for sensor functionality
Choose clutter-free living with Myntra’s collection of trash bins during Big Brands Bash between 18th and 22nd June 2025. With thoughtfully designed options to suit every corner of your home, these bins are both functional and stylish. Available in various colours, capacities, and mechanisms, they’re easy to clean and maintain. Bring order to your surroundings with smart waste management solutions from Myntra.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.