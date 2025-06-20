Shop Durable Trash Bins at Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025)

Keep your home organized and clean with durable trash bins available during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Whether for the kitchen, bathroom, or workspace, the right bin can improve hygiene and convenience. Myntra offers trash bins in modern designs, multiple sizes, and various functionalities including pedal, swing, and open tops. These bins combine aesthetics and utility to keep your spaces spotless.

Designed for both functionality and elegance, the Pano pedal dustbin offers a spacious 12L capacity in a modern beige and black finish. Its stainless steel construction makes it durable and easy to clean, while the hands-free pedal mechanism ensures hygiene in your kitchen, bathroom, or office space. The lid closes softly and silently, making it ideal for frequent use without disturbance.

Key features:

12-litre capacity suitable for moderate household or office waste

Hygienic hands-free operation with foot pedal lid

Durable stainless steel body with sleek matte finish

Compact shape with neutral colors fits modern interiors

Might require liners to avoid direct staining inside

Perfect for smaller spaces or individual rooms, this compact 3L bin by Home Centre features a sleek black stainless steel body and easy pedal function. Ideal for bathrooms, vanity corners, or bedside disposal, its compact size does not compromise on style or usability. Its tightly sealed lid also helps contain odors, making it a smart addition to hygienic homes.

Key features:

Compact 3-litre size ideal for tight or single-use spaces

Pedal operation enables clean, touch-free access

Odor-trapping lid design improves overall hygiene

Matte black finish adds a chic accent to any corner

Limited capacity not suitable for kitchen use

Crafted for high efficiency and elegant function, this 12L bin from Pure Home and Living combines stainless steel and iron for enhanced durability. It features a soft-close lid, sturdy foot pedal, and rust-resistant surface. Ideal for modern homes, it fits well in kitchens, laundry areas, or workspaces needing frequent disposal.

Key features:

12-litre volume handles everyday kitchen or workspace waste

Built with a mix of steel and iron for long-lasting use

Soft-close lid mechanism prevents noise and spillage

Textured matte black finish complements modern aesthetics

Heavier build might not be easy to move around

This 25L smart sensor dustbin from The Better Home redefines hygiene and convenience. Its stainless steel mesh exterior adds a contemporary industrial charm, while the built-in sensor automatically opens the lid when motion is detected, no need to touch. Ideal for large households or shared spaces, it minimizes contact and maximizes cleanliness.

Key features:

25-litre large capacity suits bigger households or high-traffic areas

Advanced smart sensor for touchless operation

Sleek grey mesh exterior enhances home or office décor

Reduces germ transfer with its fully automated lid

Requires batteries for sensor functionality

Choose clutter-free living with Myntra’s collection of trash bins during Big Brands Bash between 18th and 22nd June 2025. With thoughtfully designed options to suit every corner of your home, these bins are both functional and stylish. Available in various colours, capacities, and mechanisms, they’re easy to clean and maintain. Bring order to your surroundings with smart waste management solutions from Myntra.

