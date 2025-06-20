Shop Elegant Glasses at Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025)
Discover drinkware essentials during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025). Glasses that combine practicality and design make serving beverages stylish and effortless.
Upgrade your kitchen and dining aesthetics with stylish glasses available during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Whether you’re entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet drink, well-crafted glasses make every sip more enjoyable. Choose from transparent, frosted, printed, or tinted designs in sets that suit any occasion. Myntra offers high-quality glassware that is both functional and fashionable, perfect for modern homes.
Pure Home And Living Set Of 6 Transparent Sylvia Red Wine Glasses
Elevate your wine-tasting experience with this elegant set of Sylvia red wine glasses from Pure Home and Living. Crafted with fine transparent glass, each glass holds up to 350 ml and boasts a classic silhouette that enhances the aroma and color of red wines.
Key features:
- Crafted from high-quality transparent glass with a classic stem
- 350 ml capacity ideal for red wines and sangrias
- Enhances wine presentation and aroma appreciation
- Comes as a set of 6 for complete hosting ease
- Requires careful handling as it is slightly fragile
Smokey Cocktail Set Of 6 Striped Whiskey Premium Bar Glass
Add modern flair to your home bar with this set of striped whiskey glasses from Smokey Cocktail. The bold vertical lines offer a striking look, while the sturdy build ensures a comfortable grip for sipping fine whiskey, bourbon, or cocktails.
Key features:
- Distinct striped pattern adds modern visual appeal
- Ideal weight and grip for neat pours or mixed drinks
- Premium-grade glass built for long-lasting clarity
- Comes in a coordinated set of 6
- Not suitable for extremely hot beverages
Goodhomes Transparent 6 Pieces Dishwasher Safe Beer Glass
Perfect for beer lovers, this set of six transparent glasses by Goodhomes is designed for a crisp, refreshing pour. Their shape is optimized for lager, pilsner, or ale, and the durable build ensures they’re dishwasher safe and easy to maintain.
Key features:
- Transparent glass showcases the color and fizz of your beer
- Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup after parties
- 6-piece set suitable for gatherings or everyday use
- Designed to balance easily in hand and on tabletops
- May not retain cold as long as insulated mugs
Nestasia Transparent 6 Pieces Ribbed Fluted Tall Juice Glass Tumblers
These elegant ribbed fluted juice glasses from Nestasia combine modern design with everyday utility. With a tall 350 ml capacity, each glass is perfect for serving juice, mocktails, smoothies, or water.
Key features:
- Ribbed fluted design adds both grip and visual appeal
- 350 ml capacity makes them versatile for a range of beverages
- Made from thick, transparent glass for durability
- Set of 6 ideal for family breakfasts or entertaining
- Not stackable, which may require more storage space
Make your table settings shine during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash between 18th and 22nd June 2025 with elegant glasses designed for every occasion. From water to wine, the right glass elevates your presentation and your mood. Myntra’s range includes durable, easy-to-handle pieces perfect for daily use or special gatherings. Sip in style while making your dining space reflect your taste.
