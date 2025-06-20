Shop Elegant Glasses at Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025)

Upgrade your kitchen and dining aesthetics with stylish glasses available during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Whether you’re entertaining guests or enjoying a quiet drink, well-crafted glasses make every sip more enjoyable. Choose from transparent, frosted, printed, or tinted designs in sets that suit any occasion. Myntra offers high-quality glassware that is both functional and fashionable, perfect for modern homes.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Elevate your wine-tasting experience with this elegant set of Sylvia red wine glasses from Pure Home and Living. Crafted with fine transparent glass, each glass holds up to 350 ml and boasts a classic silhouette that enhances the aroma and color of red wines.

Key features:

Crafted from high-quality transparent glass with a classic stem

350 ml capacity ideal for red wines and sangrias

Enhances wine presentation and aroma appreciation

Comes as a set of 6 for complete hosting ease

Requires careful handling as it is slightly fragile

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Add modern flair to your home bar with this set of striped whiskey glasses from Smokey Cocktail. The bold vertical lines offer a striking look, while the sturdy build ensures a comfortable grip for sipping fine whiskey, bourbon, or cocktails.

Key features:

Distinct striped pattern adds modern visual appeal

Ideal weight and grip for neat pours or mixed drinks

Premium-grade glass built for long-lasting clarity

Comes in a coordinated set of 6

Not suitable for extremely hot beverages

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Perfect for beer lovers, this set of six transparent glasses by Goodhomes is designed for a crisp, refreshing pour. Their shape is optimized for lager, pilsner, or ale, and the durable build ensures they’re dishwasher safe and easy to maintain.

Key features:

Transparent glass showcases the color and fizz of your beer

Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup after parties

6-piece set suitable for gatherings or everyday use

Designed to balance easily in hand and on tabletops

May not retain cold as long as insulated mugs

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

These elegant ribbed fluted juice glasses from Nestasia combine modern design with everyday utility. With a tall 350 ml capacity, each glass is perfect for serving juice, mocktails, smoothies, or water.

Key features:

Ribbed fluted design adds both grip and visual appeal

350 ml capacity makes them versatile for a range of beverages

Made from thick, transparent glass for durability

Set of 6 ideal for family breakfasts or entertaining

Not stackable, which may require more storage space

Make your table settings shine during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash between 18th and 22nd June 2025 with elegant glasses designed for every occasion. From water to wine, the right glass elevates your presentation and your mood. Myntra’s range includes durable, easy-to-handle pieces perfect for daily use or special gatherings. Sip in style while making your dining space reflect your taste.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

