Shop Home Decor Fountains at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Transform your space into a peaceful retreat with elegant home decor fountains from Myntra’s End of Reason Sale, running from 31st May to 12th June. These indoor fountains not only enhance your décor but also bring calming energy through the gentle sound of flowing water. Available in modern, traditional, and artistic styles, Myntra’s collection adds a tranquil charm to any room. Refresh your home ambiance affordably and artistically with these striking water features during the sale.

This charming indoor fountain by Home Centre features a black and green design with a mini elephant sculpture, making it an elegant choice for living rooms or meditation corners. It adds a tranquil, flowing water sound that instantly calms the space and enhances the aesthetic.

Key features:

Decorative elephant figurine symbolizes wisdom and luck

Compact size fits easily on tables or shelves

Black and green tones suit modern or natural decor

Ideal for relaxation spaces or spiritual corners

May need occasional wiping to keep algae away

Celebrate serenity and tradition with Floweraura’s Ganesha-themed fountain, featuring flowing water and soft LED lighting. The black and blue color palette makes it a bold centerpiece while the presence of Lord Ganesha promotes a sense of peace and auspiciousness.

Key features:

Depicts Lord Ganesha for spiritual and decorative charm

Built-in LED lights enhance ambiance at night

Sturdy build with detailed polyresin craftsmanship

Perfect for pooja rooms, entryways, or living spaces

Needs placement near a plug point for the light feature

Add a divine aura to your interiors with this Lord Shiva water fountain from VIVARS CRAFT. Its all-black design is accentuated by LED illumination, creating a dramatic effect while the gentle flow of water provides a meditative vibe.

Key features:

Artistic depiction of Lord Shiva enhances spiritual ambiance

LED lights bring focus to the water flow in low light

Strong polyresin base ensures durability and stability

Best suited for indoor spiritual setups or gifting

Slightly larger size may dominate smaller tabletops

Minimalist and soothing, this Alpine Grey fountain by Home Centre comes with elegant faux pebbles that mimic natural water landscapes. The calming design works well in modern, spa-like interiors or as a tasteful element on office desks.

Key features:

Neutral grey tones with pebble detailing for natural appeal

Compact, square build suits desks, shelves, or meditation areas

Steady, silent water flow encourages relaxation and focus

Subtle design complements minimalist decor themes

No spiritual motif may not appeal to traditional preferences

Bring serenity and style into your home with Myntra’s exclusive collection of decor fountains during the End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). These soothing accents offer a perfect blend of art and relaxation, elevating your interiors effortlessly. Whether you want a centerpiece for your living room or a peaceful addition to your study, there’s a fountain for every space and mood. Shop now to enjoy peace, elegance, and attractive discounts on beautiful home accents.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.