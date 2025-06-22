Shop Premium Table Covers at Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025)

Redefine your dining space with beautifully designed table covers from Myntra’s Big Brands Bash happening from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Table covers protect your furniture while adding colour and character to your room. Choose from minimalist prints, festive florals, or geometric designs in various sizes and fabrics. Myntra's collection blends practicality with visual appeal, giving your home the aesthetic upgrade it deserves.

Add a protective yet decorative layer to your dining setup with this cream printed table cover by Kuber Industries. Made from waterproof material, it's ideal for preventing everyday spills and stains while maintaining a neat, elegant appearance. Measuring 60x90 inches, it fits standard 6-seater tables perfectly, blending function with simple charm.

Key features:

Waterproof surface protects against food spills and moisture

Elegant cream print enhances everyday dining aesthetics

Sized to fit 6-seater rectangular tables comfortably

Easy to clean with just a wipe or gentle wash

Material may wrinkle slightly if folded for long

This transparent table cover with a subtle silver border from Dream Weaverz adds a touch of sophistication while preserving your table’s natural look. Designed for 6-seater rectangular tables, it serves as an elegant shield against stains and scratches without hiding your table’s finish—perfect for formal dinners and everyday use.

Key features:

Transparent PVC allows the original table finish to show through

Silver accents lend a sleek, modern aesthetic

Water-resistant and easy to wipe clean

Ideal for formal gatherings and daily meals

Can feel stiff initially due to plastic composition

Bring a fresh and natural vibe to your dining area with this green-striped cotton table cover from Home Colors.in. Designed for 4-seater square tables, it offers breathable fabric and a soft finish that adds comfort and charm to daily meals, brunches, or tea times.

Key features:

Made from soft cotton for comfort and breathability

Green stripe design suits both modern and traditional decors

Sized for square 4-seater dining tables

Machine washable and easy to maintain

May require ironing to retain crisp appearance

Swayam’s off-white floral print table cover brings elegance to your dining table with a serene color palette and charming print. Its 60" x 90" rectangular shape makes it an excellent fit for 6-seater tables, and the pure cotton build ensures it stays soft and comfortable during all your meals.

Key features:

Floral printed cotton offers a fresh and welcoming dining vibe

Standard size suitable for most 6-seater rectangular tables

Durable and colorfast even after multiple washes

Adds understated beauty to casual and festive occasions

Cotton material may absorb spills if not treated immediately

Give your table a fresh, clean look during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Whether for everyday meals or special occasions, table covers from Myntra combine durability with elegant design. Easy to maintain and suitable for various interiors, they bring both protection and personality to your space. Find the perfect match for your décor today.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

