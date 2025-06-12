Shop Soft Toys at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Soft toys are a source of comfort, joy, and imagination for children and adults alike. Whether it’s a cuddly teddy or a plush animal friend, these toys offer emotional warmth and companionship. During Myntra’s End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June, explore a delightful collection of soft toys that make for perfect gifts or decor. Crafted with high-quality fabrics and child-safe materials, these plushies bring smiles and endless cuddles.

Designed for snuggles and sweet dreams, the MiArcus Sophie Bunny is a gentle, pastel-pink plush toy crafted from ultra-soft polyester. Standing 30 cm tall, it’s perfect for toddlers and infants to cuddle during naps, car rides, or bedtime stories.

Key features:

Cute bunny design with soft pink fur and long floppy ears

Ideal 30 cm size suitable for babies and toddlers to hold

Non-toxic, child-safe materials for worry-free snuggling

Lightweight and travel-friendly—great for daycare or outings

Light color may require frequent surface cleaning to stay bright

This DearJoy plush in the shape of a lovable avocado brings a fun twist to cuddly companions. Its cheerful expression and huggable size make it a favorite for both boys and girls who adore soft toys with personality.

Key features:

Quirky avocado shape brings humor and cuteness together

Filled with soft plush stuffing for maximum hugging comfort

Embroidered facial details—no sharp or detachable parts

Perfect for gifting or nursery decor for young children

Round base shape may make it harder to prop up upright

Inspired by the iconic Sanrio characters, this Kuromi Melody toy offers a playful yet comforting presence. Crafted with anti-allergic materials, it’s safe for kids of all ages, especially anime fans who adore character-themed companions.

Key features:

Adorable character design ideal for anime lovers and older kids

Hypoallergenic fabric ensures safety for sensitive skin

Great for collecting, decorating shelves, or roleplay games

Soft filling with detailed stitching for durability

Might not appeal to those unfamiliar with the Kuromi character

LITTLE GINNIE’s classic cotton plush offers timeless appeal with its simplicity and ultra-soft touch. Made of breathable cotton fabric, it's suitable for young infants and makes for a sweet gift or nursery staple.

Key features:

Made from cotton fabric for breathability and gentle comfort

Neutral look suits boys and girls of all ages

Small size makes it ideal for newborns and crib play

Simple and safe design with no small detachable parts

May not appeal to kids seeking colorful or themed toys

Add a little softness to your space with charming soft toys available at the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). They’re not just toys—they’re keepsakes filled with love and memories. Choose from a variety of animals, shapes, and sizes that kids will adore and adults will appreciate. Whether for a nursery, a gift, or a comforting bedtime buddy, these plush toys are timeless and thoughtful.

