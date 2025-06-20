Shop Stylish Bakeware at Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025)

Bake with ease and precision using high-quality bakeware from Myntra’s Big Brands Bash running from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Whether you're whipping up cakes, cookies, or savoury delights, having the right tools makes a huge difference. From non-stick trays to moulds and measuring sets, Myntra’s curated bakeware selection brings you kitchen essentials that combine function and durability, helping home bakers and culinary enthusiasts alike achieve delicious results effortlessly.

This compact 17 cm cast iron mini pan by Bergner is crafted to bring durability, style, and functionality into your kitchen. Pre-seasoned for natural non-stick performance, it’s perfect for personal servings, desserts, and one-pan recipes. Its heavy-duty build retains and distributes heat evenly, while the induction-friendly base allows it to be used across all cooktops. A staple for rustic, aesthetic presentations straight from stove to table.

Key features:

Made from durable pre-seasoned cast iron

Even heat distribution for perfect cooking

Ideal for oven-to-table personal servings

Works on gas, electric, and induction cooktops

Requires seasoning after frequent use for best performance

Home Centre offers this vibrant and versatile assortment of baking moulds designed for everyday kitchen creativity. Crafted from food-safe silicone or flexible materials, they allow for easy demoulding and consistent results. Whether you're baking cupcakes, muffins, or mini quiches, these moulds provide the perfect size and shape. The eye-catching colors also make baking fun and family-friendly.

Key features:

Comes in assorted shapes and vibrant colors

Food-safe, flexible materials for easy baking

Suitable for oven and microwave use

Perfect for beginners and creative bakers

Not ideal for very high-temperature baking

This 1.6 L oval baking dish by Borosil is crafted from high-grade borosilicate glass, perfect for baking, reheating, and serving. It withstands thermal shock, making it safe for microwave and oven use without cracking. Ideal for casseroles, pasta bakes, and desserts, the transparent design also helps monitor cooking. It's an elegant and practical addition to every modern kitchen.

Key features:

Made from 100% borosilicate glass

Withstands up to 400°C and thermal shock

Microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher safe

Sleek oval shape for stylish table service

Needs careful handling to prevent breakage

Bring an artistic charm to your oven-to-table presentations with Nestasia’s Mandala printed ceramic bakeware. This beautifully glazed bakeware features a comfortable handle for easy lifting and serving, with a sturdy ceramic body perfect for baking lasagnas, brownies, or one-dish meals. The detailed mandala design adds a pop of traditional elegance to your dinnerware.

Key features:

Premium ceramic body with hand-applied mandala print

Comfortable side handle for secure grip

Oven-safe and ideal for serving hot dishes

Great for personal portions or small bakes

Hand wash recommended to preserve artwork

Bake better and smarter with premium bakeware available during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash between 18th and 22nd June 2025. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned baker, quality bakeware is key to great outcomes. Myntra offers durable, easy-to-clean, and heat-efficient options that elevate your kitchen game. Upgrade your tools and bring out the baker in you with dependable pieces at exceptional prices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

