Shop Stylish Mugs at Myntra’s Big Brands Bash (18–22 June 2025)

Start your mornings right with stylish mugs from Myntra’s Big Brands Bash running from 18th to 22nd June 2025. Whether you’re sipping coffee, tea, or hot chocolate, the right mug adds warmth and charm to your day. Myntra’s collection features quirky prints, minimal designs, and premium ceramic finishes that elevate your drinkware shelf. Add a touch of personality to your kitchen with mugs that are functional and fun.

This charming matte-finished ceramic cup from Chumbak features delicate pink floral prints that instantly uplift your tea or coffee moments. The off-white base adds a vintage aesthetic, making it ideal for casual sipping or serving guests in style. Its ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, and the sturdy ceramic body holds warmth while remaining microwave-safe for daily convenience.

Key features:

Elegant floral pattern on a soft off-white matte base

Made of durable, microwave-safe ceramic

Comfortable handle for easy everyday use

Perfect for hot beverages like tea, coffee, or cocoa

Slightly delicate, not ideal for dishwasher use

This 250 ml ceramic mug from Weaving Homes brings a calming aesthetic to your drinkware with a matte white finish complemented by green floral motifs. Ideal for morning coffees or herbal teas, its handcrafted design adds artisanal flair to your kitchen. The compact size makes it perfect for controlled portions, and its minimalist look suits modern table settings.

Key features:

Subtle white matte surface with botanical green accents

Made with lead-free ceramic for safe usage

Compact 250 ml capacity perfect for smaller servings

Easy to grip and microwave-safe

May lose print detail with rough scrubbing over time

Crafted from stoneware, this H&M mug features a reactive-glaze finish that creates a unique pattern in every piece. The blend of green and turquoise hues offers a nature-inspired, earthy charm, ideal for both hot and cold beverages. It combines durability with design, making it a practical yet artistic addition to everyday crockery collections.

Key features:

Reactive-glaze surface creates one-of-a-kind color effects

Thick stoneware construction retains heat longer

Dishwasher and microwave-safe for convenience

Suited for both tea and coffee lovers

Slightly heavier compared to standard ceramic mugs

This vibrant mug set from Fabindia features blue and green floral motifs on a glossy ceramic base, offering a refreshing take on traditional prints. Whether used for serving coffee to guests or for your daily chai, these mugs add artisanal warmth to every sip. The set is perfect for family use or gifting during festive occasions.

Key features:

Glossy finish enhances the floral design vibrancy

Comes as a coordinated set ideal for families

Made from thick ceramic for better insulation

Eye-catching enough for serving during gatherings

Not stackable, requiring extra shelf space

Make every sip special with high-quality mugs available during Myntra’s Big Brands Bash between 18th and 22nd June 2025. Whether you love bold patterns, quotes, or sleek neutrals, there’s a mug for every taste. Perfect as personal indulgences or gifts, these mugs combine form and function. Explore Myntra’s wide range and find the perfect blend of design and practicality to brighten your beverage moments.

