Shop Women’s Perfumes at Myntra End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June)

Elevate your everyday presence with enchanting women’s perfumes that linger long after you’ve left the room. From floral and fruity to woody and spicy, there’s a fragrance for every personality. This Myntra End of Reason Sale from 31st May to 12th June brings irresistible deals on luxury and everyday scents. Choose from global and homegrown perfume brands that match your vibe and mood while staying budget-smart during this much-awaited sale.

Marks & Spencer’s Spiced Bergamot Eau de Toilette offers a refreshing and warm blend that opens with citrusy zest and settles into spicy wood notes. It’s a versatile everyday fragrance that suits both casual and formal wear with its subtle sophistication and comforting base.

Key features:

Bright bergamot top note transitions to a warm, spicy heart

Lightweight formula makes it ideal for daily, all-season wear

Balanced scent that isn’t overpowering but still noticeable

Sleek and minimalist bottle for travel and shelf appeal

Fragrance longevity fades after 4–5 hours on humid days

Bella Vita’s Honey Oud is a luxurious, rich perfume with oriental depth and honeyed sweetness. Ideal for evening wear or festive occasions, this scent lingers for hours and leaves a bold, lingering impression, especially in cooler climates.

Key features:

Deep blend of honey, oud, and spice creates a regal scent

Eau de parfum concentration offers longer-lasting performance

Perfect for nighttime, events, and traditional outfits

Artisan-style bottle adds a premium aesthetic feel

Might feel too strong for daily or summer use

Carlton London’s Admire EDP is a feminine fragrance that mixes floral and woody notes for a soft yet noticeable scent. It’s ideal for office wear or brunch outings, bringing a sophisticated charm without being too bold or overpowering.

Key features:

Light floral top notes with subtle musk base

EDP concentration helps it last longer through the day

Works well as a transitional fragrance for day to evening

Travel-friendly packaging with spray applicator

Delicate trail may need reapplication by late afternoon

Marks & Spencer’s Soft Oud EDT brings together oriental richness and light modernity. This unisex fragrance is subtle yet exotic, making it a great introduction to oud scents. It balances smoky woods with creamy softness, appealing to those who like understated luxury.

Key features:

Oud-inspired scent softened by gentle floral and creamy notes

EDT formulation for a light, wearable version of classic oud

Appeals to both men and women with its balanced profile

Refined bottle design matches the elegant fragrance vibe

Subtle sillage may not satisfy fans of stronger perfumes

Indulge in signature scents that reflect your personality during Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (31st May–12th June). Whether you're into light florals or bold musks, there’s something perfect waiting for you. Make your scent trail unforgettable and refresh your perfume stash without overspending. With so many options on discount, it’s the best time to discover your next favorite fragrance or stock up on classics.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.

