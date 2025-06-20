Stainless Steel Bottles and Tumblers You Need on Myntra

Myntra is not only fashion, but it is also an entire way of life. In addition to clothes, shoes and accessories, Myntra currently has an assortment of home and personal essentials of trusted brands. Be it your hunt of long-lasting stainless steel bottles, insulated tumblers, or even intelligent hydration bottles with in-built temperature readays, Myntra has got you covered, whatever your need and whatever your habit. All the products are styled, useful and durable. Shopping has never been that convenient before with the genuine articles, quick delivery and great customer services, shop all your daily necessities now. On Myntra, being fashionable and well-organized always comes with being healthy and hydrated- day in day out.

This stainless steel 1.2 litres water bottle is green in colour by Nestasia and is ideal to keep your drinks hot or cold hours. Its polished matte exterior and vacuum insulation make it the best choice to use at work, travel, or in everyday life. It is large, tough and fashionable.

Key Features

Large 1.2 L capacity

Double wall vacuum insulation

Keeps drinks hot/cold for hours

Sleek green finish

Leakproof and easy to clean

Slightly bulky to carry in small bags

The CULT stainless steel water bottle is white and will provide a pure minimalistic appearance to your water drinking habit. It is light, leak proof and environmentally friendly, making it ideal to use every day at work, in the gym or when traveling. Streamlined and plain.

Key Features

Compact and lightweight

Classic white color

Rust-resistant stainless steel

Travel-friendly size

Easy-to-carry and refill

Not insulated, doesn’t retain temperature long

Your best friend in keeping yourself hydrated all day is the insulated tumbler by Solara. It has an enormous capacity of 1200 ML and insulation that helps to keep drinks fresh, making it a good choice among gym-goers, travelers, or any individual who consumes a lot of beverages on the move.

Key Features

Large 1200 ML size

Keeps drinks cold or hot

Sweat-proof body

Includes lid and straw

Durable and reusable

May not fit in standard car cup holders

The YELONA stainless steel tumbler stands out with its smart LED temperature display. This 420 ML tumbler shows your drink’s temperature with a simple touch, making it stylish and functional for tech-savvy users and hot beverage lovers.

Key Features

LED temperature display on lid

420 ML capacity

Stylish brown exterior

Double-wall insulation

Perfect for tea or coffee lovers

Lower capacity—not ideal for all-day hydration

It is not just a practical choice; selecting the appropriate water bottle or tumbler says something about the way you live. As Myntra expands its collection of daily essentials, it is now fashionable to remain hydrated without any hassle. They have stylish, sustainable, and superiorly functional bottles and tumblers that fit into the contemporary lifestyle. Whether it is a high-quality stainless-steel construction or temperature-preserving insulation layers and such modern solutions as LED displays, all products are both functional and stylish. Get your drinks staying fresh and your style on point, no matter where you are with Myntra’s tried and tested favorites. Remain healthy, remain hydrated- and that too the Myntra way.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.