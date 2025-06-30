Stay Dry in Style: 4 Best Rain Jackets You Can Buy on Myntra Right Now

There are no more days when stylishness and comfort have to be sacrificed due to rain. Looking for some stylish rain jackets that make commuting easy and hassle-free both in case of your little ones as well as yourself? Myntra has a stunning selection of rain jackets to suit every need and requirement. Its designs in playful styles of kids and sleek styles for adults have ensured that this jacket offers complete protection against a sudden shower and windy weather. Here are four of the best rain jackets available on Myntra—designed to keep you and your kids dry, cozy, and effortlessly stylish all monsoon long.

This translucent raincoat from Little Surprise Box LLP features a magical unicorn-themed border that little girls will absolutely adore. Designed in a long style for extra coverage, it keeps kids dry while letting them twirl in the rain. The soft hood, button-up front, and lightweight design make it perfect for school days and rainy adventures.

Key Features

Unicorn border print

Long-length style for full coverage

Lightweight and foldable

Snap-button front for easy wear

Transparent design may not appeal to every child.

The Clownfish Versatile Rain Jacket is a classy and convenient jacket that is suitable to women. It has a reversible style and is waterproof the outside layer so you can change your look and keep dry. Adjustable hood increases protection and slim fit will make you look not very massive as well, as it is very useful when you have to get to the store or take a travel in case you need protection in the wet weather.

Key Features

Reversible with two unique styles

Waterproof and lightweight

Hooded with adjustable strings

Comfortable fit for daily wear

May run slightly small—check size chart.

Allow your little explorer to splash on in fashion with this super charming dinosaur-themed raincoat. This coat is made of fun 3D appliqu on appliqu detailing and a comfortable hood that helps make rainy days colorful and interesting. It is easy to wear, can survive the water, and is durable, it works both on the space and at school, during a playdate, or on the weekend. Bonus: It fits pretty well into a pack when the sun returns.

Key Features

3D dinosaur and cactus appliqué

Hooded design for full coverage

Bright, playful print

Comfortable and lightweight

Not reversible; single design only.

Dollar has manufactured this reversible rain jacket that can be used by men who demand both utility and floatability without compromising on the fashion. The hood can be adjusted and the combination of textiles is water-resistant, therefore it can be used during biking, commuting, or traveling. Its two-way design will allow you to wear it in two different ways, which makes it an ideal option to use as a layering piece any time of the year.

Key Features

Reversible with two color options

Water-resistant nylon fabric

Adjustable hood and cuffs

Great for daily or outdoor use

Slightly bulky when folded for packing.

The monsoon season demands jackets with the ability to cope with the rain, the wind and above that the chic at the same time. Rainwear Mystra offers rainwears of all kinds, right from unicorn magic to sleek and reversible jackets. You can get them when you need them during school runs, city walks, or when you run into spontaneous showers because they are worth the money without being compromised aesthetically.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.