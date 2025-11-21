Street Foods of Asia You Can Now Get Delivered in India

Asian street food is full of vibrant flavours, bold textures and portable charm — crispy rolls, spicy dumplings, sizzling grills and sweet bites. Thanks to the increasing number of Asian eateries in India, many of these street-food favourites are now available for home delivery via Zomato. Whether you’re craving something fiery, comforting or snack-style, here are ten must-try Asian street foods you can order right now.

Steamed momos are one of the most loved quick bites across Indian cities. These soft dumplings are packed with flavourful fillings like vegetables, chicken, or seafood. Served with spicy red chutney or garlic sauce, they make a warm, comforting snack. Many cafés and cloud kitchens deliver fresh, hot momos anytime.

Fluffy, warm Asian buns stuffed with savoury fillings like grilled pork/vegetable, pickled vegetables and sauces. A handheld street-food classic that’s now on many menus in India.

Pad Thai noodles bring a balance of sweet, sour, and savoury flavours. Made with tamarind, peanuts, bean sprouts, and fresh herbs, it’s a comforting noodle bowl that satisfies every craving. Many Asian street-food places in India deliver this dish, making it easy to enjoy authentic Thai flavours at home.

Pan-fried dumplings with crisp edges and juicy fillings. These Asian comfort bites are popular in cafés across India and often found under “Asian street food” menus.

Crispy, spicy and shareable pieces of fried chicken glazed in a sticky sauce, often paired with sides. Many Korean-style street-food cafés in India list this for delivery.

While sushi is more dine-in, many casual Asian outlets in India offer street-roll formats: rice, seaweed, fillings and sauce made for easy delivery and quick snacking.

A bowl of fragrant green curry served with steamed rice, bringing street-style Thai flavours home. Many Asian street-food cafés list this as a quick comfort option.

A comforting, spicy noodle soup from Southeast Asia made with coconut milk, herbs and spices. Several pan-Asian kitchens in India offer this for delivery, especially in cooler evenings.

Golden, crunchy rolls stuffed with vegetables or meat, served with sweet chilli dip. A staple of Asian street food, widely delivered from Asian snack cafés in India.

A sweet street snack from Southeast Asia featuring ripe mango slices, sticky rice and coconut milk. Dessert-style but rooted in street-food tradition — and it’s now easier to order in India.

Asian street food offers exciting textures, vibrant tastes and snacks that are perfect for sharing or solo indulgence. From dumplings and bao buns to spicy noodle soups and sweet mango sticky rice, each dish captures the spirit of the street in a form that suits delivery. With Zomato and pan-Asian kitchens now delivering across Indian cities, you don’t need to travel to experience it. Next time you’re craving something bold, comforting or fun, order one of these and let the flavours of Asia come to you.

