Style Guide: How to Look Sharp in a Suit for Men

A well-tailored suit is the epitome of sophistication. Whether you're attending a wedding, interview, or dinner, the right styling can enhance your look. Flipkart offers a range of suits with modern cuts and classic silhouettes. Here’s how to make a strong impression in your suit.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Verticals 3 Piece Solid Suit is your statement-maker for formal events or elevated gatherings. With its sleek tailoring and timeless solid color, it offers an effortlessly sharp silhouette. Pair it with a crisp formal shirt and polished leather shoes for a complete power-dressed look. The waistcoat adds dimension to your profile, perfect for occasions where layering adds style. Whether it's a boardroom meeting or a wedding reception, this suit keeps your look commanding and classic without appearing too rigid. Finish with a sleek wristwatch to bring the ensemble together with modern sophistication.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Fubar’s slim fit formal shirt is the kind of wardrobe essential that lays the groundwork for impeccable style. Cut close to the body for a clean silhouette, this spread collar shirt complements both suits and semi-formal separates with ease. Tuck it into tailored trousers under a sharp blazer for a boardroom-ready look, or let it stand alone with dark denims for dinner dates. The solid design keeps it sleek, while the fine construction makes it breathable for all-day wear. A great shirt to balance the boldness of a three-piece suit or to soften a formal look when needed.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

These black derby shoes from Chilwell are the final flourish your formal wardrobe needs. Crafted from genuine leather, they’re designed to pair seamlessly with suits or sharply tailored trousers. The structured design gives off a refined, polished feel, while the classic lace-up style adds a traditional touch. They ground your outfit with authority, perfect for client meetings or weddings alike. Comfortable enough to wear for long hours without compromising on elegance, they’re an investment in timeless footwear. Style with black, navy, or grey formals to keep the look cohesive and dignified from head to toe.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

A statement accessory in its own right, the EvRGlow Tshot Premium Watch brings polish to any formal outfit. Its stainless-steel strap adds a masculine edge while complementing your suit’s hardware, belt buckle, or cufflinks. Whether peeking from under your blazer sleeve or fully visible with rolled shirt cuffs, it quietly elevates your style without screaming for attention. Perfect for those who appreciate subtle luxury, it ties your ensemble together with ease. Wear it to events or even as a daily staple with business attire—this analog watch adds lasting sophistication with every glance at the dial.

Suits are not just for formal events—they reflect class and confidence. Flipkart provides stylish options in all sizes and colors. Pair with the right shoes, tie, and grooming to complete your look. When styled well, a suit speaks volumes before you even say a word.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.