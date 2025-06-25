Style Guide: Wearing Casual Shirts for Men the Right Way

Casual shirts are a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. Whether worn tucked in, layered, or left open, they suit almost any occasion. Flipkart’s diverse collection of men’s casual shirts offers prints, solids, and patterns to match your vibe. This guide shows how to style them smartly.

This casual shirt from The Indian Garage Co. is a wardrobe classic that strikes the right balance between smart and easygoing. The solid color and cut-away collar give it a refined look, while the regular fit ensures day-long comfort. It’s the kind of shirt you can layer over a basic tee or button up for a polished vibe. The subtle tailoring makes it ideal for casual Fridays at work, coffee meet-ups, or evening hangouts. Pair it with dark denim or loose-fit jeans to lean into a more relaxed aesthetic, and roll up the sleeves for an effortlessly cool finish.

The Denim Fit loose black jeans ground your outfit with structure while keeping things laid-back and urban. Their relaxed silhouette complements the neatness of the shirt, giving you a balanced outfit that feels trendy without trying too hard. The mid-rise waist keeps it comfortable and versatile for tucking in or out. These jeans bring that off-duty feel to your look, making them ideal for styling with crisp casual shirts, graphic tees, or even oversized outerwear. They also offer enough room for movement, making them perfect for long errands, casual hangouts, or traveling with ease.

Slide this white T-shirt from London Hills under your casual shirt for a classic, clean base layer. The round neck and solid tone provide the perfect contrast beneath the open shirt, giving you a simple yet impactful layered look. Its cotton blend ensures softness, while the fitted cut keeps the profile sleek under your outer layer. You can wear it solo when things get warmer, but it shines best as part of a thoughtfully layered casual outfit. It's also a wardrobe staple that pairs well with joggers, cargo pants, and even under bomber jackets.

Finish the look with these two-toned sneakers from Aqualite. The white and blue combo keeps things fresh while adding a subtle pop of color to your neutral-toned outfit. Lightweight and sporty, these shoes bring a modern, youthful touch that blends perfectly with the solid shirt and black jeans. They're comfortable enough for all-day wear and stylish enough to make a statement. Whether you're walking into a casual get-together, brunch outing, or just strolling around the city, these sneakers round out your outfit with cool ease and a dependable fit.

From brunches to casual meetings, a well-fitted shirt does the trick. With Flipkart’s curated selection, you can experiment with styles and fabrics for different seasons and moods. Make casual look classy with the right combos.

