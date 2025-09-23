Style Meets Serenity: Myntra’s Top Showpieces & Vases for Modern Homes

Home is the expression of your personality - there is no truer statement than this when it comes to home decor.The right decorative showpieces or vases can everything. We found four beautiful, affordable home décor products from Myntra that are charming with flair and purpose. From a wooden box to ceramic vases and divine candle holders - each item offers its very own flavor. Surely, there are the details, and let's give your home a glow-up!

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Want to showcase both functionality with vintage flair? The Daluci Wooden Money Saving Box serves as both a design statement and a reminder to save money. Made of natural wood and rustic in style, it will look beautiful whether it is sitting on a bedside table or bookshelf. Its small size and natural finish will fit naturally in your home.

Key Features:

Made of natural wood

Small in size and easy to place

Serves as décor and piggy bank

Ideal gift

Wood finish may be different than pictured

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Add a little glamour with the Market99 Gold Toned Iron Vase! This contemporary metallic vase provides luxury with its shiny gold surface and sleek build. Would make a fantastic addition to a modern or contemporary aesthetic and whether paired with real or faux flowers, it will absolutely uplift the aesthetic of your space with very little effort.

Key Features:

Stunning gold toned finish

Perfection for modern décor styles

Able to place anywhere

Pairs nicely with all florals

Not dishwasher safe—only hand washing with gentle care

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Infuse spiritual warmth into your space with the Golden Peacock Ganesha T-Light Candle Stand. This intricately crafted piece is more than just décor—it brings blessings and beauty to your prayer corner or living area. Made from durable metal and finished in vibrant colors, it's perfect for festive lighting or everyday serenity.

Key Features:

Beautiful Ganesha frame

Durable metallic build

Suitable for prayer rooms or meditative spaces

Adds spiritual ambiance

Slightly bulky for very small spaces

Image Source- Myntra.com



Order Now

Minimalists! The Tied Ribbons Donut-Shaped Ceramic Vases are all about simplicity and style. This set of two modern white vases will add artistic design to any surface - coffee tables, sideboards or bathroom counters. The loveable shape, coupled with the matte finish of the ceramic makes these vases, even sans flowers, decorative enough to stand out on your top shelf.

Key Features:

Lovely matte white ceramic

Sold as a set of two for a classy look

Suitable for dry flowers

Lightweight material yet durable

Easy to break, handle carefully

There is no right or wrong when it comes to home décor. That's because home décor doesn't need to be expensive or intimidating; it simply needs to evoke you. Myntra has put together four offers that incorporate spirituality, modernity, rusticism, and glam—everything you might need all in one place.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.