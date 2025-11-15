Styling A Fest Kurta Look From Myntra: Gen Z Guide For A Cool Fest Fit

A kurta can be the star of any fest outfit when styled with the right pieces. Myntra offers a range of modern essentials that help you build a fresh, Gen Z-inspired look around a classic kurta silhouette. You want to wear subtle embroidery, casual trousers, minimalist flats, or a boho sling bag, anything can be used to complement your primary outfit without overwhelming it. This tutorial demonstrates how to make a beautiful kurte, with the help of some simple trendy embellishments, so as to make it a comfortable and stylish festl appearance for any occasion.

Image source - Myntra.com



This elegant chikankari kurta sets the foundation for your entire fest look. The floral embroidery and notch neck design make it visually appealing while keeping the outfit soft and classic. Its straight fit offers comfort and versatility, making it ideal for Gen Z styling. You can keep it simple or elevate it with modern accessories, depending on the event.

Styling Tip:

Choose subtle makeup and a soft hairstyle to keep the focus on the delicate embroidery of the kurta.

Image source - Myntra.com



To make your kurts look more of a Gen Z, instead of leggings, wear it with a white denim western pants. Such trousers have a clean and clean appearance giving the chikankari design softness a balance that makes the outfit look contemporary and effortless. This combination will be a small but a classy touch, suitable to either day or night festival.

Styling Tip:

Tuck in one side of the kurta or leave it flowing naturally for a relaxed, fashionable look.

Image source - Myntra.com



These decorated flats put a party twist to your outfit and make it comfortable enough to wear all day long. Their bare design does not overload the appearance of the kurt. These flats have the appropriate combination of comfort and style whether you are in a fest or in a casual occasion.

Styling Tip:

Match the embellishments of the flats with a small piece of jewelry for a coordinated appearance.

Image source - Myntra.com



The ideal accessory is a sling bag that can be used during a fest outfit. This careless crochet bag adds a casual, cool style, which is a good match to the kurta. It has a tassel design and is small so it could be taken everywhere with you without distracting you in your primary outfit.

Styling Tip:

Wear the bag crossbody to create a balanced silhouette and keep your hands free during the fest.

Mix and Match Inspiration

Pair the chikankari kurta with white denim pants for a clean and modern Gen Z aesthetic.

Add the embellished flats for a subtle festive feel without losing comfort.

Complete the outfit with a boho sling bag to introduce texture and enhance your personal style.

Keep accessories light to let the kurta remain the highlight of your look.

A kurta is probably one of the most comfortable garments to base your fest attire on and look cool and self-confident. You can transform a mere kurta into a full fest outfit with the Myntra-approved Gen Z pieces; add a pair of modern trousers, a fancy pair of flats, and a vintage sling bag into the outfits. All pieces complement the outfit and do not overwhelm the kurts, so it becomes the most noticeable in your outfit. This is a match made in heaven because of the people who value easy hair styling and modern elements. No matter the fest can be casual or semi-formal, this carefully considered appearance will ensure that you keep up with the times, be expressive, and be prepared to attend any occasion.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.