Stylish Everyday Fashion Picks From Myntra: Blazers, Crop Tops, Jeans & Bags
Discover Myntra’s standout fashion pieces including fitted blazers, lace crop tops, wide-leg jeans, and structured shoulder bags—curated for everyday looks with effortless elegance and comfort.
Upgrade your shopping: integrate your wardrobe with flexible fashion basics of the Myntra in a synchronized manner giving comfort, structure and stylish fashion. These picks have got you covered whether you are going to work, to a casual hangout or a fancy day-to-night outfit. These pieces include a low-key blazer, a lace bralette top, unbleached cotton working jeans, and rigid PU bag and are created to be both functional and also stylish. These staple pieces require an investment to give polish to your looks.
Video courtesy: Myntra
H&M Fitted Blazer
Image source - Myntra.com
The H&M Fitted Blazer is made up of a wardrobe fundamental that introduces some tailored severity to your look. It is ideal to wear on top of the tops and dresses and is ideal for mixing structural composition and comfortability. You can take it as your office or brunches and semi-formal dress.
Key features:
- Tailored fit enhances body shape
- Classic notched lapels and front fastening
- Smooth inner lining for comfortable wear
- Suitable for layering over shirts or tops
- Material may feel warm in high humidity
Street 9 Black Lace Bralette Crop Top
Image source - Myntra.com
The Street 9 Lace Bralette Crop Top brings out feminine appeal boldly. Its unstructured yet womanly crop fit comprises of soft lace, making it a very versatile piece to layer with blazers or as a show-stopping top. Include it in your wardrobe with its edgy, yet classy addition.
Key features:
- Soft lace fabric with detailed design
- Adjustable shoulder straps for better fit
- Cropped length flatters the waistline
- Pairs well with both casual and dressy bottoms
- Support may not be ideal for fuller busts
Glitchez Wide Leg Jeans
Image source - Myntra.com
Comfort meets retro fashion with these Glitchez Wide Leg Jeans. The intense fade, as well as plain cotton, material provides you with an all-day-wear and a casual but cool style. These jeans are ideal for casual days or days that one can dress up by adding heel shoes and blazer.
Key features:
- Baggy fit for relaxed comfort
- Heavy fade detail adds vintage appeal
- Pure cotton fabric keeps it breathable
- Wide-leg cut flatters most body types
- Length may require hemming for petite wearers
Corsica PU Structured Shoulder Bag
Image source - Myntra.com
The Corsica Structured PU Bag is functional and minimal with the design aiming at keeping your essentials safe and keeping your daily style on a new level. This silhouette-clean bag has a wide interior, which makes it fit both business and casual images. Take it into consideration as a part of your daily accessories rotation.
Key features:
- Structured silhouette keeps the shape intact
- Neutral tone matches most outfits
- Multiple compartments for easy organization
- PU finish gives a polished, modern look
- Material may scuff with rough handling
These Myntra picks indicate stylish clothes hardly used daily. All its items provide an original idea of how to add a significant fashion sense to your life without sacrificing comfort or functionality. They strike equal levels of balance in your wardrobe, whether it is on sharp tailoring balanced out with casual streetwear and vice versa and accessorizing. The fashion-forward choices mean that you will be well-dressed with whatever the occasion is, whether you are building a work-ready attire or pursuing a chilled afternoon.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.