Pancakes are not just a breakfast; they're a warm feeling of home. Drizzled with syrup, topped with fruits or accompanied with creamy butter, all stacks are joyful. With the help of such websites as Zomato, you can have freshly made pancakes delivered to your door. Categorising between the classic varieties and new twists, this is a list of the kinds of pancakes every food lover ought to have had to make sure that the day begins with a warm meal, even in the comfort of their home.

Classic buttermilk pancakes are so soft, fluffy and lightly tangy; they are the perennial favourite. Coming with butter and maple syrup, every bite will be nostalgically comfortable and warm. The best of mornings when you need to be simple and have some wholesomeness.

Melty chocolate chips are sweet and dropped into soft pancakes, making each bite a delight. This one is ideal among chocolate lovers, and it is a breakfast dessert. It is as it is so good, soothing and a gourmet of any lazy morning or special brunch.

Each stack of pancakes is naturally sweetened and softened by the use of bananas. They are healthy yet sweet, topped with sliced bananas and drizzled with honey or syrup. Another favourite among the people who are keen on having comfort fo, od but in a fruity twist.

Blueberry pancakes are a tasty and juicy confection of sour-sweet berries and light batter. Fruity flavour is exquisite,ite with each bite making a refreshing but still cozy breakfast. Ideal for a person who wants to have a sweet, fruity, and beautiful experience with pancakes.

Nutella-stuffed pancakes are a favourite of chocolate-hazelnut lovers. A decadent breakfast or snack is made of soft pancakes filled with sticky Nutella. They are luxurious, lavish, and an ideal thing to treat oneself to on cosy mornings.

Oatmeal pancakes are healthy and tasty since they are made out of fibre-rich oats with soft and fluffy batter. It is slightly sweetened and served with fruits or honey, suitable for health-conscious food lovers who do not seek to lose out on the comfort and taste.

The cinnamon swirl pancakes are hot and spicy. Cinnamon sugar pancakes are soft and made in many layers, which are delicious and warm. Perfect in cold mornings when you want to be warm and at the same time, a tinge of spice.

Cheese and herb pancakes are soft, cheesy and aromatic to those who like a savoury breakfast. They combine lightness with cheese and fresh herbs, giving it something special without being too filling. It is good as a brunch or light meal.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.