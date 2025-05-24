The Best Computer Mouse You Can Get Under ₹300 for Everyday Use

Enhance your computing experience with reliable computer mouse under ₹300 available on Flipkart. Whether for work, study, or casual browsing, these budget-friendly options offer smooth navigation and ergonomic designs. Choose from wired and wireless models that provide precision and comfort without exceeding your budget.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The HP Mechanical Mouse offers a reliable wired experience with responsive clicks and a solid build. Designed for everyday computing, it provides the tactile feedback of mechanical switches. With a durable frame and no need for charging, it’s ideal for users who prioritize simplicity and stability. Consider this if you want a dependable mouse that keeps things simple and focused on performance.

Key features:

Wired USB 2.0 connection ensures stable and consistent input without interruptions

Mechanical switches offer responsive, tactile clicking for fast actions and better feedback

Sturdy black body built for daily work, long sessions, and extended durability

Ambidextrous design allows comfort for both left and right-hand users without compromise

Lack of wireless functionality may limit mobility or flexibility for on-the-go tasks

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Zebronics Jaguar delivers wireless freedom with precision tracking and a plug-and-play setup. It features a responsive scroll wheel, soft-click buttons, and a compact design for easy portability. Ideal for work or casual use, its ambidextrous shape suits everyone. Indulge in smooth performance, easy setup, and all-day comfort without the clutter of wires.

Key features:

2.4GHz wireless technology provides stable connection without cables or delays

High-precision optical sensor enhances tracking accuracy across most surfaces

Four-button setup gives you better control, quicker navigation, and productivity boosts

Ambidextrous form factor supports comfortable long-term use by any hand

May feel slightly lightweight for those used to heavier or premium mice

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Dezful Lighting Mouse brings Bluetooth and wireless support with a sleek, modern look. The dual-mode functionality makes switching between devices quick and convenient. Its quiet optical tracking and stylish grey finish make it an elegant everyday tool for professionals or students. Choose this for smooth wireless navigation, clean aesthetics, and dual compatibility.

Key features:

Supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless for versatile pairing and fast toggling

Ambidextrous shape supports both left and right-hand comfort for extended use

Quiet optical tracking allows smooth and silent operation on multiple surfaces

Stylish grey design fits well with modern desk setups and tech accessories

May not offer advanced programmable buttons for power users or gamers

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Flipkart SmartBuy Mouse offers ergonomic comfort with both Bluetooth and wireless connectivity. Its compact body makes it ideal for travel, while the multi-mode design supports seamless use across multiple devices. Designed for extended use, it reduces wrist fatigue and improves accuracy. Consider it a smart, cost-effective tool for both work and casual tasks that demand flexibility.

Key features:

Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity give you flexible pairing options with laptops and tablets

Ergonomic design provides better grip, reduced wrist strain, and prolonged comfort

Smooth optical tracking supports accurate movement across surfaces, even without a mousepad

Compatible with a wide range of systems for easy plug and play functionality

Slight delay in Bluetooth mode may affect gaming or fast-paced response needs

A dependable computer mouse doesn't have to be expensive. Flipkart's selection under ₹300 includes various models that cater to different preferences and needs. From compact designs for portability to full-sized options for extended use, find the perfect mouse that combines functionality and affordability.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.