The Best Water Purifiers Under ₹15,000
Get safe and clean drinking water with reliable purifiers under ₹15,000. Designed with modern filtration systems, they suit various water sources and household sizes.
Clean drinking water is essential, and a good water purifier ensures safety and health. On Flipkart, find efficient water purifiers under ₹15,000 with advanced filtration technologies like RO, UV, and UF. These models cater to various water conditions and come with storage capacities ideal for families. Compact, energy-efficient, and reliable—Flipkart’s collection offers smart purification solutions that combine function and affordability for daily use.
Pureit Max Water Saver Water Purifier
Pureit Max Water Saver is a reliable 10-liter RO + UV + MF purifier that efficiently delivers clean and safe drinking water. It combines triple-stage purification and a large storage capacity to serve families with high water demands. Its sleek black and white finish complements any modern kitchen. Designed for high TDS water sources, it ensures up to 60% water recovery and energy-efficient performance.
Key features:
- 10 L storage capacity suitable for large families
- RO + UV + MF technology for thorough purification
- Advanced water-saving technology with high recovery rate
- Dual-color body with a compact, stylish design
- Slightly bulkier in design compared to compact units
Aquaguard Delight NXT WS Water Purifier
Aquaguard Delight NXT WS offers a 6-liter storage capacity and 5-stage RO + UV purification that works across all water sources—borewell, tanker, or municipal. The appliance ensures safe drinking water by removing dissolved salts, microbes, and harmful impurities. It comes with energy-saving modes and a minimalist form factor that suits modern homes.
Key features:
- 5-stage purification with RO and UV filters
- Compatible with multiple water sources including borewell and tanker
- Sleek black design for contemporary kitchens
- 6 L tank is ideal for small to medium households
- Doesn’t include UF or copper technology enhancements
AO Smith X2 Water Purifier
AO Smith X2 is a compact 5-liter UV + UF water purifier best suited for homes with municipal water supply. It features a 5-stage purification process, digital display, and advanced filter change alerts to ensure safe and hassle-free operation. With both wall-mount and tabletop placement options, it offers excellent flexibility and a minimal footprint.
Key features:
- UV + UF purification ideal for low TDS (municipal) water
- Digital display and filter replacement alerts for smart usage
- Compact 5 L tank with modern white finish
- Can be wall-mounted or placed on a counter
- Not recommended for high TDS or borewell water
Aquaguard Glory Water Purifier
Aquaguard Glory is a high-performance purifier offering 10-stage purification that includes RO, UV, UF, and Active Copper technology. With its 6-liter tank, taste adjuster, and all-source compatibility, it ensures not just safe but mineral-enriched water. The taste adjuster balances flavor across varied input water types, making it ideal for households using different sources.
Key features:
- 10-stage advanced purification including copper and mineral guard
- RO + UV + UF suitable for all water types
- Taste Adjuster for consistent and pleasant water taste
- Elegant black finish with a 6 L storage capacity
- Slightly premium priced due to added purification technologies
Purchasing a water purifier is an investment in your family’s health, and Flipkart provides a wide range of options under ₹15,000. From tank storage models to wall-mounted units, there’s something for every household. These purifiers maintain essential minerals while removing harmful contaminants, ensuring both taste and purity. Choose based on your location’s water quality and preferred features to bring home a long-lasting and health-first appliance.
