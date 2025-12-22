The Dish You Reorder More When Temperatures Drop

When temperatures drop, food becomes more than a meal—it becomes comfort, warmth, and something to look forward to after a long day. And that’s exactly why certain dishes get reordered over and over again. Whether it’s a creamy pasta, a rich biryani, or a hot bowl of soup, winter cravings hit differently. Thanks to platforms like Zomato, satisfying these cravings has become easier, faster, and more delicious. Let’s explore the dishes people love ordering most when winter settles in.

Butter chicken becomes a winter favourite because of its rich, creamy flavour and soul-warming texture. Paired with hot garlic naan, it creates the perfect comfort combination. The warmth of the spices and the buttery gravy make it a dish many reorder on cold evenings. It’s satisfying, delicious, and ideal for those who want a hearty meal that feels like a warm hug.

Winter and Indo-Chinese food are a match made in heaven. Manchurian with fried rice becomes a favourite for many who love bold flavours and spicy warmth. The sizzling gravy, mixed with crispy fried balls, feels extra comforting in cold weather. Paired with hot fried rice, it becomes a dish that satisfies hunger and gives the perfect winter kick.



Pizza is timeless, but in winter, a cheese-burst pizza becomes tempting. The warm, gooey cheese and crisp crust make every bite comforting and rich. It’s the kind of food people love to reorder on lazy evenings, movie nights, or long weekends. When cold winds blow, nothing feels better than holding a warm slice dripping with cheese.

Biryani is a dish that never loses its charm, but winter makes it even more special. The warm aroma of spices, tender chicken pieces, and fragrant rice creates a wholesome meal. It’s filling, flavourful, and the perfect choice for people craving something soulful. A bowl of hot biryani becomes a top reorder when the temperature dips.

Creamy Alfredo pasta is a winter classic for those who enjoy rich, smooth flavours. The warm sauce, soft pasta, and subtle seasoning make it a comfort dish people reach for again and again. It’s ideal for cosy nights, long workdays, or whenever you want something indulgent. In winter, its creamy warmth makes it even more lovable.

A hot bowl of Tom Yum soup feels like the perfect winter medicine. Its tangy, spicy flavour warms the throat and comforts you instantly. Made with herbs, veggies, and sometimes seafood, it becomes a refreshing yet soothing choice for cold days. This dish is often reordered by those who want something light but powerful in flavour.



Paneer tikka becomes a winter favourite because it’s hot, smoky, and packed with flavour. Fresh paneer cubes marinated in spices and roasted to perfection make it a comforting snack or meal add-on. It’s perfect for people who want something protein-rich, delicious, and not too heavy. In winter, its warmth and spice make it a top reorder.

Warm, soft, and full of flavour, Hakka noodles are one of the most ordered comfort foods in winter. The mix of vegetables, sauces, and spices creates a dish that’s easy to eat and always satisfying. Whether paired with gravy or eaten alone, these noodles offer a cosy experience and are loved by all ages during cold days.

Winter cravings have a magic that no other season can match. The cold makes us want dishes that warm our hands, comfort our hearts, and fill us with flavours that feel rich and soothing. Whether it’s biryani, pasta, soup, or a cheesy pizza, some meals naturally become top reorders when temperatures drop. And with Zomato, getting these favourites delivered hot and fresh is easier than ever. You don’t have to step out into the cold to enjoy your comfort meals. Just pick your favourite dish, place the order, and let the warmth reach you with every bite.

