The Right to Fashion: Must-Have Smartwatches on Sale this January

A smartwatch can take your fitness and style to another level, according to experts. The perfect picks can be made from well-known brands going from casual styles, features, and prices. Check out our guide for the top smartwatches for Android and iOS, from fitness trackers to receiving notifications. Discover heart rate monitoring, GPS, and water-resistant features. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at four stunning options available during the sale: the Realme S2 RMW2401, CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2, Fastrack FS1 Pro, and Fire-Boltt Blizzard Ultra. Each watch stands out for its unique features and design, catering to diverse preferences and lifestyles. We’ll also highlight one small downside for each model, helping you make the best choice for your needs.

1. Realme S2 RMW2401 Smart Watch

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Realme S2 RMW2401 is a smartwatch that keeps a perfect balance between simplicity and performance. Designed with a slim style, it suits people who don't want to compromise on their style for the sake of functionality.

Key Features:

Vivid Display: Clear, high-resolution display screen for easy readability.

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring are done very professionally.

Battery Life: Long battery life; there is no need to recharge your smartwatch even after days.

Water Resistance: Suitable for light water activities, thanks to its IP68 rating.

It doesn't have advanced fitness modes, which turns out to be an unattractive feature for professional athletes.

2. CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Nothing Watch Pro 2 combines futuristic design with powerful performance. With its AMOLED display and GPS, it is the ultimate choice for tech-savvy users.

Key Features:

AMOLED Display: Bright 1.32" display with auto-adjusting brightness for the best viewability.

Gesture Control: Navigate easily with intuitive gestures.

Built-in GPS: Great for outdoor enthusiasts who want accurate tracking.

Sleek Design: Lightweight and comfortable to wear all day long.

Less app compatibility than some other high-end smartwatches.

3. Fastrack FS1 Pro

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

For the bold statement maker, there is the Fastrack FS1 Pro equipped with a big AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling.

Key Features:

Large Display: Huge 1.96" Super AMOLED screen for an immersive viewing experience.

Bluetooth Calling: Answer and make calls directly from your wrist.

Custom Watch Faces: Personalize your watch to match your mood or outfit.

Durability: Designed for everyday wear and tear.

The bulky size may not be suitable for users with smaller wrists.

4. Fire-Boltt Blizzard Ultra

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Fire-Boltt Blizzard Ultra is truly a gem literally! Its jewel-studded dial makes it the perfect option for people concerned about style and looks.

Key Features:

Stylish: Equipped with a jewel-studded 1.28-inch dial.

Health Monitoring: Offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Long-lasting: Proves to have great performance under its premium body.

Functional: Does its main job of tracking fitness and health pretty well.

High-gloss finishing might turn into scratches when not handled with care.

Right to Fashion Sale is hosted by Myntra, and this extravaganza is more than just a shopping event; it is a showcase of style, innovation, and price. Whether you want the Realme S2 for its basic and versatile features, the added features of the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2, the quirky design of the Fastrack FS1 Pro, or the glam of the Fire-Boltt Blizzard Ultra, all these smartwatches redefine the best value for money. Offers range between January 13 to 19. So, don’t just sit there, elevate your accessory game now. Don’t think twice about fusing style and technology. Buy it right now, so that you start the year with a smartwatch that describes you.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.