Top 4 Tabletop Mirrors to Elevate Your Vanity: Myntra Fashion Carnival
Do you want a beautiful and functional top table mirror for your vanity or dressing table? Whether you want a vintage or contemporary look, a beautiful mirror can make your space amazing. The Myntra Fashion Carnival from April 3rd to April 8th is the perfect time to get your preferred mirror at the most affordable price.
A mirror isn't simply reflective; it is a must-have in your routine. From wearing makeup to trying out a fresh hair to just giving that nod of admiration at what you're wearing, a tabletop mirror can do lots of good things. You get a whole gamut of very nicely made mirrors that would go with all senses at the Myntra Fashion Carnival. From vintage retro styles to minimalist and modern styles, below are some of the best table top mirrors that you can buy on discount.
1. Nestasia White Ivory Vintage Heart Double-Sided Mirror
Image Source: Myntra.com
This beautiful heart-shaped mirror is ideal for vintage lovers. Crafted from an ivory frame, the mirror adds vintage elegance to your dressing area. Its two-sided design makes it extremely convenient since you can use it to see reflections from both sides.
Key Features:
- Design: Distressed frame with heart shape
- Material: Top-quality ivory frame
- Application: Ideal for use when applying makeup and as a decor
- Durability: Long-lasting and of superior material
- Extra: Secure packaging is damage-proof during shipping
- Note: The mirror is constructed of plastic, which may be less long-lasting than those constructed with metal frames.
2. NM Beige Elephant-Shaped Tabletop Mirror
Image Source: Myntra.com
If you are fond of quirky and handmade designs, this elephant design tabletop mirror is ideal. Crafted with metal, it is a trendy yet practical piece for any place. Each mirror, being handmade, has subtle variations in its look, which makes it all the more stunning.
Key Features:
- Design: Hand-artist elephant-designed round-shaped mirror
- Material: Sturdy metal frame
- Weight: 850 gm, balanced and strong
- Utility: Specially suitable for decorative and make-up purpose
- Note: Being handmade, there may be slight variation in design, hence making it slightly different from the shown picture.
3. Kridaykraft Gold-Toned Showpiece Oval Metal Makeup Mirror
Image Source: Myntra.com
Luxury hunters will appreciate this gold finish oval-shaped mirror. Its sleek look and metallic border give a classy touch to your dressing table or vanity.
Key Features:
- Design: Round shape gold-toned finish
- Material: Metal frame of high-quality metal
- Utility: Ideal for makeup application and decorating the home
- Care: Can be easily cleaned using a dry cloth
- Note: Its metallic frame could need constant dusting to keep it gleaming.
4. Fashion Bizz Gold-Toned Textured Metal Round-Shaped Mirror
Image Source: Myntra.com
This contemporary, round mirror is ideal for a person who wants a sleek yet slender appearance. The textured gold-colored frame is not only an excellent piece of decoration but also extremely practical.
Key Features:
- Material: Long-lasting metal frame
- Utility: Ideal for makeup, skincare, and decoration
- Care: Dry cloth cleaning
- Note: The medium size couldn't offer a complete view for precise makeup application.
All of these tabletop mirrors have their own combination of fashion and functionality. If you are fond of vintage fashion, the Nestasia Heart-Shaped Mirror would be a good option. If you like work of art kind of craftsmanship, the NM Elephant-Shaped Mirror is an appropriate option. If you prefer a dash of luxury, then go for the Kridaykraft Gold-Toned Oval Mirror, and the Fashion Bizz Round Mirror to give your space a stylish, trendy feel. Remember to buy during the Myntra Fashion Carnival from April 3rd to April 8th when you can procure these trendy mirrors at the cheapest prices!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
