Top 8 Chinese Dishes to Try – Authentic Chinese Food Guide

Chinese cuisine is a universe of strong tastes, unusual textures and unlimited opportunities in gastronomic experiments. Every plate makes you experience something new in a taste, smell, and culture with every bite. It does not matter whether it is your first time trying Chinese food or you have had enough of a particular favorite, Zomato helps you enjoy these eight delicately chosen dishes, which were delivered directly to your doorstep and guaranteed you a fulfilling, tasting, and memorable food experience.

Dim sum are small, tasty, and multi-purpose dumplings, buns, and other small delights. The individual pieces provide a variation of taste hence ideal to people of adventurous food.

The kung pao chicken is a trail of fiery, nutty stir-fry that is made of tender chicken, peanuts, and chili peppers to create a spicy-sweet burst of flavor.

The tangy sauce with crispy chicken is a healthy mixture that is sweet and sour and satiates the palate.

This soup is a combination of comforting spices, vinegar, savory broth that is warming and provides a kick to the senses.

Roasted duck that is crispy-skinned is served with pancakes, spring onions, and hoisin sauce in order to have a luxurious adventurous food experience.

A traditional Sichuan dish that seems to bring the fire and the spicy filling to your mouth, silky tofu is served in a great tasting spicy sauce with minced meat.

Stir-fried noodles together with veggies and either meat or tofu make a complete meal of textures, flavors, and aromas at each bite.

Vegetable or meat-stuffed crispy, golden spring rolls are an adventure start and introduce you to the traditional Chinese tastes.

You need not travel much to have an adventure, however, the Chinese food offers the adventure right on your table. Dim sum and kung pao chicken, mapo tofu and crispy spring rolls, all these and more are a trip through the realm of daring flavors, textures and cultural abundance. Tasting such dishes will give your palate an opportunity to savor something unfamiliar to you as well as savor the union of tastes that are harmonious. With the help of Zomato, you can have all these delicious Chinese meals delivered to your doorstep, and you can have a rich tasting time with each bite of them.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.