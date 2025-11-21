Top Desi Chinese Dishes to Try in India
Browse the best Desi Chinese food in Zomato. Starting with tasty appetizers and then continuing on to spicy dishes, find the flavors of Indian-Chinese fusion that will make eating enjoyable, delicious and just right to everyone who loves food.
Desi Chinese is a trendy food culture in India where the traditional modes of Chinese cuisine are infused with Indian spicy flavours. You can find a large variety of these fusion works in restaurants throughout the country on Zomato. Being adored with their combination of texture and colourful tastes, they unite the two worlds. Desi Chinese is the restaurant that you want to visit in case you are hungry and want something tasty and unique, as it guarantees that every palate will be filled, and food lovers will come back to savour the experience.
1. Hakka Noodles
Hakka noodles stir-fried with vegetables, soy, and Indian spices are a fast and delicious dish. They are usually served with spring onions to enhance the flavour.
2. Schezwan Noodles
These spicy noodles are mixed with Schezwan sauce, which provides them with a hot and spicy taste. Ideal with those who love spices and have a tangy and hot crush.
3. Veg Manchurian
Fried vegetable balls that are made in a tangy, spicy Manchurian sauce. This is a traditional Indo-Chinese appetiser, and it goes hand in hand with fried rice or noodles.
4. Chicken 65 Indo-Chinese Style
Fried chicken with a spicy hot mix of soy sauce, ginger, and chilli. An ideal snack for people who like strong tastes and crunch.
5. Chilli Paneer
Sauteed paneer cubes mixed with bell peppers, onions and a hot chilli sauce. It is a vegetarian delicacy which is spicy but creamy at the same time.
6. Fried Rice (Veg/Chicken)
Sticky rice that is stir-fried in vegetables or chicken and soy sauce. It is easy, appetising, and it goes well with practically all Indo-Chinese curries. A comfort food in every Indian household
7. Gobi Manchurian
Fried florets of cauliflower with a spicy, tangy sauce. Appetising, crispy vegan treat that is commonly used as a starter.
8. Hot Garlic Noodles
Noodles with garlic, soy sauce and chilli flakes. They are plain and yet spicy tasting, which all garlic enthusiasts would love.
9. Spring Rolls
Meat or vegetable-stuffed crispy rolls, light-spiced and accompanied by sweet chilli sauce. They are ideal as a snack or an appetiser.
10. Sweet Corn Soup
Corn, vegetable and a touch of black pepper in a comforting and slightly thick soup. It would be a good warming-up before a substantial meal.
Desi Chinese has been introduced, and it has become part of the vibrant food culture in India, where the Chinese culinary practices are incorporated in the Indian spices to formulate strong and hedonistic flavours that have been well received throughout the nation. Zomato simplifies the process of tasting these exclusive flavours in the restaurants located in your neighbourhood and provides a variety of spicy, tangy and savoury dishes that would appeal to all your tastes. You can be either a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian; either way, there is something you will like. In the case of Zomato, it is like finding Desi Chinese so that you can treat yourself to a delicious, satisfying and adventurous YY every time.
