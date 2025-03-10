Top Dry Fruit Hampers with Up to 50% Off in Amazon Holi Sale

The act of giving luxurious dry fruit hampers combined with healthy elements makes for a wonderful family and friend celebration. On the lookout for a healthy snack or a gorgeous gift? These considerate Holi dry fruit hampers are just right for the festival. The highlight? Amazon's Holi Sale (1st- 14th March) has up to 50% off on dry fruit gift hampers, so now is the perfect time to buy festive goodies. Let's look for the finest choices.

1. Loyka Caramel Almonds Dates Box – 11 Pc Box

A healthy but guilty sweet delight. If you are in search of the same, try the Loyka Caramel Almonds Dates Box. It is a perfect blend of nutrition and taste, thus a great Holi gift.

Key Features:

Tasty and nutritious caramel-coated almonds stuffed in dates

Free from added sugar, processed in jaggery for guilt-free indulgence

Gluten-free and diet-friendly snack choice

Crunchy texture and rich flavor

Ideal party gift hamper for health-fans

Available in small pack size (only 11 pieces in a box).

2. Farmley Celebrations Dry Fruits Combo Gift Pack (900g)

Ideal for dry fruit lovers who like traditional dry fruits in a quality pack, Farmley's Celebrations Gift Pack is a good choice. This is a healthy and luxurious delight for your dear ones!

Key Features:

Quality assortment of dry fruits: Almonds, Cashews, Raisins, Pistachios

Bumper 900g pack for the whole family

Attractive gift hamper pack for festivals

Nutrient and antioxidant rich

Ideal for Holi gift and healthy snacking

Packing is a bit bulkier, which may not be travel-friendly.

3. Nutty Gritties Gold Premium Dry Fruits Gift Box (400g)

Nutty Gritties' Gold Premium Dry Fruits Gift Box is ideal for all those who enjoy flavored dry fruits in a beautifully designed gift box. Ideal for Holi and other celebrations!

Key Features:

Contains Roasted Salted Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios & Mix Berries (100g per piece)

Sold in resealable jars for freshness

Healthy, gourmet, and tasty snack

Suitable for family, friends, and corporate presents and has a nice sweet and salty balance of flavor

Priced slightly higher for a 400g pack.

4. Flyberry Gourmet Premium Dry Fruit Lotus Gift Box (200g)

For a favorite luxury dry fruit mix, Flyberry Gourmet's Lotus Gift Box is a tasty combination of nuts and berries in a classy box. Perfect to gift this Holi!

Key Features:

Mixed high-quality dry fruits: Salted Almonds, Salted Pepper Cashews, Cranberries, & Apricots

Classy packaging, ideal for gift

Healthy gourmet snacks with bold tasteLightweight, easy to carry

Ideal combination of nuts and dried fruits

Smaller in size (200g) than the other hampers.

Holi is not about colors but about joy shared through mindful gifts. Be it the opulent Loyka Caramel Almonds Dates, the traditional Farmley Celebrations, the high-end Nutty Gritties Gold Box, or the high-class Flyberry Lotus Gift Box, every hamper offers something different to your loved ones. Make this Holi one to remember by ordering these party hampers of dry fruit from Amazon's Holi Sale (1st- 14th March) at discounts of up to 50% on gift hampers on Holi. Book now and pamper yourself with healthy gourmet treats. Happy Holi!

