Top Receipt Printers for Retail, Restaurants, and Small Businesses

For retail outlets, restaurants, and small businesses, a receipt printer is a necessity because it aids in transactions and keeps customers satisfied. An efficient printer can reduce wait times, increase efficiency, and produce visible, competent receipts. Since there are so many varieties from small thermal printers to larger high-speed ones with multiple wireless technologies, identifying which one you need might be a challenge. Consider important factors such as print speed, durability, and connectivity to suit your requirements. Whether you want a portable Bluetooth printer or a fast desktop model, checking out the site Fipkart can give you the best deal on the right receipt printers.

1. Ezo 58MM 2-Inch USB & Bluetooth Thermal Receipt Printer

Image Source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

In Ezo's 58 MM Thermal Receipt Printer, one finds a compact yet efficient billing machine deserving of businesses desiring instant and stress-free receipts. With USB and Bluetooth connectivity, business operations flow with ease in retail stores, restaurants, and small businesses.

Key Features

2-Inch (58mm) Thermal Printing – Fast and efficient receipt printing.

USB & Bluetooth Connectivity – Connects easily to PCs, tablets, and mobile devices.

Compact & Portable – Lightweight and easy to carry for mobile businesses.

1-Year Software Support – Ensures smooth operation and updates.

No Battery Backup – Requires a constant power source for operation.

2. EVERYCOM EC-58 58mm Thermal Receipt Printer

Image Source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

A small and solid thermal receipt printer, EVERYCOM EC-58 is another printer capable of printing fast receipts for use in businesses, retail stores, and restaurants. Operating under USB connectivity, the printer delivers monochrome printing at a speed of 1360 mm/sec, allowing transactions to occur quickly.

Key Features

Fast Thermal Printing – 120mm/sec for quick and efficient receipts.

USB Connectivity – Easy plug-and-play operation with PCs and POS systems.

High Resolution (203 DPI) – Produces clear and legible receipts.

Manual Cutter – Allows precise cutting of receipts.

No Wireless Connectivity – Limited to USB connections.

3. Shreyans 80mm Thermal Billing Printer with Autocutter

Image Source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Shreyans 80mm Thermal Billing Printer is designed for extremely high-speed, efficient, and reliable receipt-printing applications, mainly in businesses, retail stores, and restaurants. Its print speed of 300mm/sec provides the fastest transactions smoothly.

Key Features

High-Speed Printing – 300mm/sec for fast and smooth transactions.

Multiple Connectivity Options – USB, WiFi, LAN, and Bluetooth for flexible usage.

Auto Cutter – Automatically cuts receipts for professional output.

Wide Compatibility – Supports 80mm thermal paper rolls for detailed receipts.

Not Portable – Designed for desktop use only.

4. HiRobot 2054N Direct Thermal Label Printer | Barcode & Shipping Label Printer (4x6")

Image Source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

HiRobot 2054N Direct Thermal Label Printer was built to be versatile and high-speed with a labeling application for barcode and shipping label printing. At 152mm/s, it labels quickly and puts items out of the door for e-commerce, warehouses, and logistics.

Key Features

High-Speed Printing – 152mm/s for quick and efficient label production.

Supports Multiple Label Sizes – Prints labels from 25mm to 115mm wide, including 4x6" shipping labels.

Inkless Printing – Uses direct thermal technology, reducing operating costs.

Portable & Compact – Lightweight design for easy transport and setup.

Monochrome Printing Only – Does not support multi-color printing.

The great array of receipt printers made it evident that a selection could work wonders for the automation of retail outlets, restaurants, and small businesses. Each model-from the compact Ezo 58MM, which comes with USB and Bluetooth, to the high-speed Shreyans 80mm with its many connection options for the differing needs of businesses. Of course, for seamless transactions, reliability, print speed, and connectivity remain the name of the game. All of this is compared on Flipkart, and the companies manage to find the right balance of performance versus price. In the end, a worthwhile investment in the best printer means a reward in customer satisfaction and, perhaps even more important, a smoother operational flow, which ensures keeping above water longer.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.